43 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 43 for New England

There are officially 43 days left before the New England Patriots’ 2023 regular season opener on September 10. So we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 43.

Linebacker Calvin Munson gets the first mention here since he’s the current owner of the jersey number. The special-teamer is in his third year with the Patriots and the 10th player on this list.

One of the true standouts, however, was longtime Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner. The former All-Pro special-teamer won three Super Bowls in his eight-year run in New England.

Here’s every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 43 throughout franchise history (via Pro Football Reference):

LB Calvin Munson: 2021-present

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

TE Rashod Berry: 2020

AP Photo/Stew Milne

DB Nate Ebner: 2012-2019

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

DB Vernon Lewis: 1993-1996

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Rodney Rice: 1989

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Ernest Gibson: 1984-1988

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Duffy Cobbs: 1987

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB Vagas Ferguson: 1980-1982

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

RB Claxton Welch: 1973

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DB Irvin Mallory: 1971

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire