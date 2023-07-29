43 days till Patriots season opener: Every player to wear No. 43 for New England
There are officially 43 days left before the New England Patriots’ 2023 regular season opener on September 10. So we’re continuing our countdown series by listing every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 43.
Linebacker Calvin Munson gets the first mention here since he’s the current owner of the jersey number. The special-teamer is in his third year with the Patriots and the 10th player on this list.
One of the true standouts, however, was longtime Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner. The former All-Pro special-teamer won three Super Bowls in his eight-year run in New England.
Here’s every Patriots player that has ever worn the No. 43 throughout franchise history (via Pro Football Reference):
LB Calvin Munson: 2021-present
TE Rashod Berry: 2020
DB Nate Ebner: 2012-2019
DB Vernon Lewis: 1993-1996
DB Rodney Rice: 1989
DB Ernest Gibson: 1984-1988
DB Duffy Cobbs: 1987
RB Vagas Ferguson: 1980-1982
RB Claxton Welch: 1973
DB Irvin Mallory: 1971
