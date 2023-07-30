42 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 42 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 42 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 42 has only ever been worn by Hall of Fame quarterback Sid Luckman, a four-time NFL champion, five-time First-Team All Pro, three-time NFL All-Star and NFL MVP in 1943.

With 42 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 42 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

QB Sid Luckman: 1939-50

AP Photo

