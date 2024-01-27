41st Minnesota Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon canceled

Jan. 26—BEMIDJI — The Minnesota Finlandia Community Health Sports Board announced on Friday that the Minnesota Finlandia Cross Country Ski Marathon set for Feb. 17 at Buena Vista Ski Area has been canceled due to warm temperatures and a lack of snow.

"The Minnesota Finlandia always strives to provide a quality race that is enjoyable and safe," organizers said in a release. "Decisions to cancel are never easy to make and come with great sadness. Our hope is that the remainder of the always short ski season shows more promise. We are truly sorry to make this decision and hope to see you all next year at the Minnesota Finlandia 2025."

