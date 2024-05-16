The 41st Capital City Marathon kicks off in Olympia this weekend

On May 18 and 19, The Capital City Marathon kicks off in Olympia.

The Marathon course begins at 7 a.m., Sunday, May 19 at Sylvester Park and will be filled with the rolling hills of Olympia perfect for runners.

“This beautiful course of rolling hills winds through Olympia, the surrounding countryside and neighborhoods and then finishes with a fast half mile downhill,” Capital City Marathon Association says.

In addition to the marathon, there will be a Half-Marathon, a Five-Mile, and a Kid’s Run.

Non-runners can enjoy the race as spectators and the event is filled with food, music, massage, and swag.

Runners looking to participate can register at www.capitalcitymarathon.org up to race day.

The Kid’s Run activities will be held at Heritage Park, three blocks west of Sylvester Park. The Kid’s Run will take place on May 18 at 4 p.m.

For information about the event, visit the marathon website here.







