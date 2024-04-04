41 years apart, ACC underdog NC State basketball's Final Four runs look uncannily similar

Everyone remembers the classic Sesame Street sing-song, “One of these things is not like the others, one of these things doesn’t belong.”

A cursory inspection of this weekend’s Final Four qualifiers would indicate that “one of these things” is NC State.

UConn, the defending national champion and the tournament’s top seed, was expected to be here all along.

Same for Purdue, another No. 1 seed, with an angry 7-foot-4 center.

Alabama, a No. 4 seed, is in its first Final Four after leading the nation in scoring.

Then there’s NC State, a lowly 11 seed that has unceremoniously crashed the party. With North Carolina getting bounced in the Sweet 16 and Clemson and Duke falling in the Elite Eight, NC State is the ACC's lone survivor.

The Wolfpack, who were 17-14 in the regular season, were picked to reach the Final Four on a mere 1.94% of NCAA Tournament brackets, and most of those likely were attributable to newbie bracketologists such as my daughter-in-law, who picked her winners based on uniform color combos, catchy nicknames and cuddly mascots.

And who could blame her? Remember, this was an NC State team that trailed an eight-win Louisville squad at halftime in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Nine consecutive victories later and this team has rekindled memories of Coach Jim Valvano’s “Cardiac Pack” of 1983. That team had solid talent, but used Valvano’s inspiration and perhaps some divine intervention to pull off a series of dramatic upsets that turned a rather ho-hum 17-10 record into nine consecutive victories and a national title.

That team also had to win the ACC Tournament just to punch an NCAA ticket, which jump-started a series of campus-wide celebrations that often spilled onto Hillsborough Street and downtown Raleigh.

Not surprisingly, the collective GPA across NC State’s campus hit an all-time low that spring semester, and I contributed heavily to that academic deficiency.

During this time I was fortunate enough to be a sportswriter for The Technician – NC State’s student newspaper – and covered Valvano’s teams from 1983 to 1985, which was an experience that altered my life’s course in a major way.

Impressed by Valvano’s coaching strategies, personality and sense of humor, I began to focus on a possible career in journalism.

I was convinced that every college basketball coach would be as gregarious and fun-loving as Valvano.

I was wrong.

I thought all players would as insightful and personable as many of those on Valvano’s teams.

Wrong again.

To be fair, I’ve dealt with many outstanding coaches and players since, but have always maintained an affinity for the underdog.

Every once in a while a team comes along that inspires us to pull for the longshot. For the first time in 41 years, that team is again NC State.

I’ve come to the conclusion that it must be boring being favored all the time – and yes, I’m talking to you, Duke and North Carolina. Imagine this: Only three times in the past quarter century has a team other than the Blue Devils or Tar Heels been picked to win the ACC.

When you’ve seldom if ever been an underdog, you never get to experience the thrill of an upset victory or a season that exceeds expectations.

When the Wolfpack wins, it’s almost always an upset. It’s called “living on the edge.”

Perhaps that’s why the current NC State team has captured the imagination of the basketball-loving public. The Wolfpack are true outliers – an affirmation that teams without five McDonald’s All-Americans in the starting lineup can do some damage sometimes, too.

At the center, quite literally, of NC State’s affable lineup is D.J. Burns, a point guard trapped in a burly 6-foot-9 body. Spirited and playful, he epitomizes the Wolfpack’s carefree postseason approach that has them perched squarely on the doorstep of basketball immortality.

Don’t bother to remind them that no team with 14 losses has ever won the national championship.

The mere fact that that possibility exists heading into the tournament’s final weekend is what makes March Madness the greatest spectacle in sports.

Maybe NC State does belong, after all.

