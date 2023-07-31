41 days till the Cardinals’ season opener: Stats for No. 41

We are in countdown mode to the start of the season. The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the 2023 regular season in 41 days on September 10 on the road against the Washington Commanders.

It will be the official beginning of the Jonathan Gannon era as head coach.

In our countdown until the start of the season, we will give you notable stats in Cardinals history related to the number of the day.

Below are some notable stats with the No. 41.

41 interceptions thrown

In four NFL seasons, Murray has thrown 41 total interceptions.

41 career catches

Runningback Garrison Hearst #23 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball after recieving a hand-off from quarterback Dave Krieg during the Cardinals 24-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Garrison Hearst caught 41 passes for the Cardinals between 1993-1995. Elmer Angsman also had 41 receptions between 1946-1952.

41 punt returns

Patrick Robinson returned 41 punts in 1994.

41 made field goals

Pat Summerall made 41 field goals for the Cardinals between 1953-1957. He attempted 100!!

41 made extra points

Kicker Steve Little made a total of 41 extra points (in 51 attempts) from 1978-1980.

41 pass breakups

Safety Tyrann Mathieu broke up 41 passes for the Cardinals between 2013-2017.

