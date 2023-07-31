41 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 41 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 41 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 41 was last worn by running back Brian Piccolo, who passed away from cancer at age 26. Piccolo played four seasons with the Bears, from 1966 to 1969. The number was retired after his death in 1970.

With 41 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 41 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

HB Brian Piccolo: 1966-69

HB Harland Carl: 1956

HB Babe Dimancheff: 1952

OT Alf Bauman: 1948-50

END/OG Jack Matheson: 1947

C John Schiechl: 1945-46

