41 days to the NASCAR Daytona 500

After his second CUP Series season, William Byron has yet to take the checkered flag but, in 2019, he finished runner-up at both the Daytona superspeedway and the Martinsville short-track races. The #24 Chevy Camaro driver also earned five poles this past season, second only to veteran Kevin Harvick's six. Here are some brief performance notes on Byron and some other drivers who finished in the top 20 in points for the NASCAR Cup Series, XFINITY Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Since many teams are still firming up their 2020 plans, follow NASCAR Headlines and "Player" News on this page for the latest driver updates. With 41 days before the CUP season-opening Daytona 500, a tentative list of CUP Driver/Team lineups is shown below for all full-time teams that plan on entering every event.

NASCAR Cup Series (CUP)

2019: Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports #88 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 36 races, the Tucson, AZ native scored 1 victory, 7 top-five finishes, 12 top-tens, had a 13.1 average start, a 14.4 average finish and led 200 laps. He made it into the season playoffs Round of 16 and the Round of 12 but was cut before the start of the Round of 8. Bowman closed out the season 12th in the standings. His best CUP starts were 2nd at Daytona (2/15), the Charlotte ROVAL (9/29) and Talladega (10/13). His best finish was the win at Chicago (6/30).

2020: Bowman is contracted through 2020 to drive the #88. Crew chief Greg Ives will also return to lead the team. Nationwide Insurance has dropped sponsorship but Axalta and Valvoline are committed to cover expenses through 2022 for most of the events.

-

2019: William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports #24 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 36 races, the Charlotte, NC native scored 5 poles, 5 top-five finishes, 13 top-tens, had a 12.4 average start, a 14.9 average finish and led 233 laps. Just like teammate Bowman, he made it into the season playoffs Round of 16 and the Round of 12 but was cut before the start of the Round of 8. Byron closed out the season 11th in the standings. His best CUP season starts were the poles at Daytona (2/17), Charlotte (5/26), Pocono (6/2), Darlington (9/1) and the Charlotte ROVAL (9/29). His best finishes were 2nd at Daytona (7/7) and Martinsville (10/27). Byron is yet to win a CUP series race.

2020: Byron is contracted through at least 2021 to drive HMS' #24 Camaro. Chad Knaus will continue as crew chief. Liberty University has committed to sponsor 12 races in both 2020 and 2021. Axalta (through 2022), Hertz and UniFirst (through 2023) will cover the other events.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

2019: Justin Haley (Kaulig Racing #11 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Winamac, IN native scored 4 top-five finishes, 20 top-tens, had a 12.3 average start, a 12.3 average finish and led 17 laps. He made it into the season playoffs Round of 12 but was cut before the start of the Round of 8. Haley closed out the season 12th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 4th at Daytona (2/16) and best finish was 2nd, also at Daytona (7/5). Completing his 2nd series season, he has yet to win an NXS event. Haley also debut in the CUP series in 2019. Driving Spire Motorsports #77 Chevy in 3 races (Talladega, Sonoma and Daytona). He managed to pick up his first CUP career victory as he was in the lead of the July 7th Coke Zero Sugar 400 when it was called, due to rain, after 127 laps of the scheduled 160-lap event.

2020: Haley will continue in Kaulig Racing's #11 Leaffilter Camaro for the full NXS season. Alex Yohtz will also return as his crew chief.

-

2019: Ryan Sieg (RSS Racing #39 Chevrolet Camaro) - In 33 races, the Tucker, GA native scored 2 top-five finishes, 12 top-tens, had a 14.1 average start, a 14.6 average finish and led 9 laps. He made it into the season playoffs Round of 12 but was cut before the start of the Round of 8. He closed out the season 11th in the standings. His best NXS season start was 4th at Talladega (4/27) and best finish was 4th at Daytona (2/16). Sieg has yet to win an NXS race. He also entered the CUP race at Indianapolis (9/8) driving Jay Robinson's #27 Camaro; started 36th, finished 24th. Sieg drove the #33 Silverado for the Reaume Brothers in the Truck races at Dover and Bristol; finished 16th and 14th respectively.

2020: Sieg will be back for another full season in the #39 Camaro. Shane Wilson returns as crew chief and CMR Construction has been announced as a full season primary sponsor.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)

2019: Harrison Burton (Kyle_Busch Motorsports #18 Toyota Tundra) – In 23 GOT races, the Huntersville, NC native scored 7 top-five finishes, 11 top-tens, had an 8.5 average start, a 12.0 average finish, led 12 laps and closed out the season 12th in the standings. His best truck season start was 2nd at Atlanta (2/23). His best finishes were 3rd at Dover (5/3), Kentucky (7/11) and Pocono (7/27). Burton has yet to win a GOT race. In preparation to moving up to the XFINITY Series, Burton made 9 NXS starts in Joe Gibbs Racing cars scoring 5 top-ten finishes. He also entered 6 ARCA Menards Series races in the Venturini Motorsports Toyota's. He won the ARCA season opener at Daytona and averaged a 5.5 finish for the 6 starts.

2020: Joe Gibbs Racing announced Burton will be the full-time driver of the XFINITY Series #20 Toyota Supra replacing Christopher Bell. Bell has moved up to CUP to pilot the #95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota. DEX Imaging will be the primary sponsor on Burton's #20 Supra and Ben Beshore has been named crew chief for the team.

-

2019: Todd Gilliland (Kyle_Busch Motorsports #4 Toyota Tundra) – In 23 GOT races, the Sherrills Ford, NC native scored 1 victory, 1 pole, 6 top-five finishes, 14 top-tens, had an 8.0 average start, a 10.6 average finish, led 72 laps and closed out the season 11th in the standings. His best truck start was the pole at Texas (6/7) and best finish was the win at Martinsville (10/26). Gilliland also entered 2 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East races; finished 8th at Memphis and 3rd at Dover. Driving a DGR-Crosley Toyota in 2 ARCA Menards Series races, Gilliland finished 2nd at Daytona and won the Talladega event. He also piloted a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the ARCA race at Pocono; started on the pole and finished 2nd.

2020: Gilliland has been replaced by Raphael Lessard in KBM's #4 Tundra. At this time Gilliland has not announced a firm ride for the upcoming season in any series. He does have the option to drive for his dad who is half owner of the DGR-Crosley race teams. They field Toyota's in the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards East (formerly K&N East), ARCA Menards West (formerly K&N West) and Tundra's in the GOT.

2020 Tentative CUP Series Team Chart