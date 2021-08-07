40th Woodstock 5K: Mines, Walker win historic race

Aug. 7—Ethan Mines could've and likely would've run in the 40th Woodstock 5K in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to table it for a year.

That's OK for Mines. Turns out, the pandemic-forced change in his training helped him to win Woodstock in his third try.

Mines, 23, from Panama City, Fla., crossed the finish line in 15 minutes and 49 seconds Saturday, edging 19-year-old Marietta, Ga., runner William Brown by 13 seconds.

Mines won the Anniston Runners Club's historic signature event at the Road Runners Club of America's Alabama 5K championship, and he won in a special year.

"Praise God," he said. "It's really great. I can't wait to tell my friend back at UA (University of Alabama), who ran with me last time.

"Praise God for allowing me to do it."

Mines wasn't Woodstock's lone first-time winner Saturday. University of Montevallo junior Ashley Walker, 20, from Alexander City, was the top female finisher, crossing the finish line in 17:37.

She beat Homewood's Carmen Hussar, 44, by 50 seconds.

Oxford High School runner Noah George, 16, was the top local finisher in seventh place overall (16:34). White Plains High School's Anna Strickland, 17, was the top local female finisher in sixth (21:25).

Saturday's Woodstock marked the race's resumption after a year's absence because of the pandemic. Organizers limited the field to 800 runners and planned to use a staggered start, to help runners keep distance.

Mines — "like the explosives," he said when asked by reporters to spell his name — ran Woodstock in 2018 and 2019. His previous best time, 16:50, came in 2019.

He started running road races in second grade, chasing his parents' passion for running. He ran for Mosley High School, in Panama City, and tried out for the University of Alabama's team.

"I was actually a UA reject," he said. "I never made the team there."

Mines did land with the Cahaba Distance Project. While the pandemic shut things down in 2020, it wound up helping him.

"The year of COVID sort of gave me a chance to step back and evaluate things," he said. "All of the gyms were closed, so I focused on mileage instead of the strength training, and I think it really helped me.

"In a way, COVID helped my running career."

Mines made his move on the last downhill of Woodstock's 3.1-mile course Saturday, taking charge before the final hill. When he came into view along the final stretch, in front of Anniston High School, he held a commanding lead.

"The turning point was when we crushed it on the last hill, not counting this hill right here," he said. "I saw the downhill, and I opened it up. ...

"I think I knew it was the turning point, because I couldn't hear footsteps behind me anymore."

Walker, who raced for NAIA's Point University before transferring to Montevallo, was the 12th overall finisher, just ahead of White Plains graduate and reigning Alabama 4A champion Jake Moore.

Walker played softball for Benjamin Russell High School but transitioned to running through at a friend's encouragement, a Point coach. She's three years into competitive running.

She won in her second Woodstock try and first in three years, dominating the women's field with pacing help from Montevallo teammate Aidan Golden.

"He ran with me," Walker said. "He was so amazing. He stayed beside me. He encouraged me, and I definitely couldn't have done it without him."

