As 40th anniversary of Colts move approaches, Jim Irsay shares story of secret Indy visit

It's good to see that Colts owner Jim Irsay is feeling better. Folks in Baltimore, however, might not be entirely thrilled by the latest proof of his recovery from a severe respiratory illness.

As the anniversary of the 1984 secret relocation of the Colts to Indianapolis approaches, Irsay shared this on X: "40 yrs ago rumors were flying and all hell was breaking loose. My dad ordered me and Frank Kush to fly to Indy UNDER ASSUMED NAMES 'to look at the stadium,' on US Air. I'm pretty sure the gate agent thought 'Mr. Owings' looked suspiciously like the head coach of the Colts."

Roughly a week later, the Colts would load up a Mayflower truck or two and leave Baltimore in the dead of night.

Of course, Baltimore returned the favor a decade later, swiping the Browns from Cleveland and turning them into the Ravens.

During four decades in Indianapolis, the Colts have appeared in two Super Bowls, winning one. The Ravens have won a pair of Super Bowls for Baltimore.