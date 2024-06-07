€40m-rated Leny Yoro’s transfer preference revealed amid Manchester United interest

L’Équipe understands that Leny Yoro’s (18) preference would be for a move to Real Madrid, however, Manchester United consider themselves still in the race to sign the talented young centre-back.

Yoro, who has just one year remaining on his contract, will leave Lille OSC this summer and he isn’t short of interest. Many of Europe’s top clubs have been linked with the Frenchman and LOSC have therefore been keen to garner a high fee. Yoro’s difficult end to the season could complicate matters slightly, however. Lille had hoped to receive €40m in exchange for the France youth international but there is now dwindling optimism that this figure will be reached.

Should a bidding war ensue, that will help Lille’s cause. Real Madrid are seemingly the frontrunners at this stage and L’Équipe understands that a move to the Bernabeu may be his preference. However, Manchester United are continuing to push for his arrival, as are Paris Saint-Germain, who are once again looking to strengthen their back line this summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle