Battlehawks draw 40K to break attendance record, beat Arlington in home opener

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Battlehawks topped 40,000 in attendance for Saturday’s home opener, breaking the modern U.S. spring football attendance record they set last year.

And with that history came a Battlehawks win. St. Louis defeated the Arlington Renegades 27-24 in a back-and-forth affair that ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Tens of thousands packed the Dome At America’s Center as the Battlehawks opened the home slate of their third spring football season in five years, their first in the newly-merged United Football League.

The Battlehawks reported an attendance of 40,317 people on Saturday. They held the previous spring football record of 38,310 people, which they set at last year’s home opener on March 12, 2023.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron completed 19 of 29 passing attempts for 248 yards, which included two touchdowns to wide receiver Marcell Ateman. The Battlehawks carried a 14-11 lead at halftime, and the lead changed four times in the second half.

Head coach Anthony Becht says St. Louis is still looking to clean up several parts of his game, but was pleased with improvements for the offensive line and running game. He also gave praise to the large crowd.

“I love St. Louis,” said Becht. “I love this fan base. To come out here with a soccer game, a Cardinal today, it was awesome. I’m just glad we were able to get a W for them.”

St. Louis improves to 1-1 in the young stages of a 10-game season. Up next, the Battlehawks pay a visit to Texas to face the San Antonio Brahmas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.