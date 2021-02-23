Breaking News:

Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-car accident in Los Angeles area

400-pound PRIDE alum Zuluzinho floors opponent at buzzer, celebrates too soon, loses fight

Nolan King, The Blue Corner
·3 min read

There’s nothing quite like a little Zuluzinho fight on a Tuesday afternoon in 2021 – especially when he floors his opponent and almost pulls off an upset.

Zuluzinho, 42, lost a majority decision to Yusup Shuaev at an AMC Fight Nights event held in an aptly named WOW Arena in Sochi, Russia.

Yes, I’m talking about that Zuluzinho. The same “Little Zulu” who competed in PRIDE over a decade-and-a-half ago. The one who fought Fedor Emelianenko and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira in 2005.

At 6-foor-6 and 397 pounds, Zuluzinho took his time going down the entrance stairs and strutted his way to the cage. As one can probably guess by looking at the images and videos associated with this blog post, mobility was never Zuluzinho’s strong suit, which is still the case 15 years later.

Sounds like the crossroads between a freakshow fight and a set-up record-booster, right? Well, weirdly enough, in very MMA fashion, it didn’t play out exactly as expected.

Very late in Round 1, Zuluzinho (12-10) ended the lackluster tempo with an overhand right that floored Shuaev (7-0-1). As Shuaev fell onto the mat, Zuluzinho toppled over him as he looked for the finish.

That’s when the referee got involved and confusion ensued. Now, obviously, there was a language barrier. Zuluzinho got off his opponent and celebrated what he thought to be his fourth consecutive MMA win. However, in reality, the round had ended, so the referee separated the fighters.

With his butt crack peeking out of his long, black pants for the full duration of the 15 minutes, Zuluzinho never backed down from his opponent. Late in Round 3, Zuluzinho displayed true showmanship. He jigged and danced when there was a lull in the action – and even purposely leaned forward to goad Shuaev into throwing a head kick.

Though much of his attack was a slow plod forward or from a stationary position, Zuluzinho (dare I say, all things considered) looked much better than I expected. I mean, no one was expecting he’d win, right? And he almost did.

It’s easy to stare in awe at the weirdness, but Zuluzinho had the guts, at age 42, to do something many people 15 years younger wouldn’t ever consider. Something I wouldn’t consider. I’ll always give props to anyone who steps into that cage, but especially the pioneers of the sport.

So hats off, Zuluzinho. I’m glad you’re still having fun after all these years. The next time you fight, entertain away. You know I’ll be watching.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy landslide drags 200 coffins into the sea near popular tourist resort

    Hundreds of coffins were carried away and plunged into the seas after a landslide on Tuesday hit a graveyard in a village near Genoa. Firemen and rescuers in Camogli, a cliff-side village near the northern city of Genoa, scrambled to rescue the coffins, many of which were damaged or destroyed after falling on the rocks about 50 metres below the cemetery. Only a dozen coffins out of the more than 200 swept away had been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon. Images of open and partially destroyed coffins floating in Camogli’s green waters were published by most Italian media and were shared widely on social media. The landslide appears to have been caused by coastal erosion, aggravated by severe storms that hit the northern Liguria region in recent years. It also destroyed two chapels at the Camogli cemetery. Genoa prosecutors have opened an investigation into the disaster, examining recent building works in the area, which they say could have played a role in the landslide. Local news reports suggested that the slope at Camogli had started to suffer from instability problems after a major storm in 2018. Works to mitigate the instability on parts of the cliff are ongoing. Families who lost their relatives' remains at sea will be offered support, Camogli's mayor said. “We’ll do our best to identify the bodies also using DNA tests,” said Francesco Olivari. “We are also planning to create a team that would provide psychological support to those people, who are understandably under shock.”

  • Mark Cuban denies Mavericks are shopping Kristaps Porzingis

    Cuban said that conversations about trading Porzingis 'have not happened.'

  • Chinese Man’s Teeth Knocked Out, Suffers Brain Hemorrhage After Random Attack in NYC

    A Chinese man in New York ended up in a coma after getting beaten up on a street last Friday. The incident occurred while the victim, identified only as Zheng, was out for an evening walk just a few blocks away from his home in Flushing, Queens. After having a drink, Zheng went out and came across a “very tall” person, who made small talk with him.

  • Gal Gadot Wows in a Sequined & Lace-Trimmed Minidress With the Tallest Heels for ‘W Magazine’

    The actress stars as one of the publication's best in cinema for the year.

  • Daniel Kaluuya Says He Wasn't Invited to 'Get Out' Sundance Film Festival Premiere

    In a new interview, Daniel Kaluuya reveals he wasn't invited to the 'Get Out' premiere at Sundance Film Festival. He also discusses 'Black Panther 2.'

  • College football player needs surgery ‘after bar brawl with trained MMA fighter’

    Reports say player had to undergo a four-hour operation to save his eye

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian after she files for divorce from Kanye West

    "Would you be down to meet a new person, a totally kind of different guy?" the actor asked Kardashian West in an Instagram video.

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Body language expert reveals 'secret' gesture that means someone is attracted to you: 'Changed the whole game'

    It's hard to know if someone actually likes you unless you straight-up ask them, but who has time for that?

  • J.J. Watt’s cryptic tweet sparks crazy speculation about his next destination

    J.J. Watt has said that “free agency is wild.” He’s doing his best to make it even wilder. A seven-word tweet that Watt posted on Tuesday morning has sparked rampant speculation regarding the message he isn’t, or isn’t, sending regarding his future. “Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell,” Watt said. Some are suggesting that [more]

  • TikToker's deepfake celebrity videos 'scares' viewers: 'Why does it look so real?'

    Jesse Richards is borrowing the faces of some major celebs and it's scarily convincing.

  • ‘I was living in hell’: COVID's triggers push some with eating disorders to finally get help

    The pandemic has created challenges for people living with eating disorders, including disrupted routines, increased isolation and loss of control.

  • Militia member didn't meet with Secret Service before Capitol riot, her attorney now says

    The lawyer’s original motion raised questions about whether the Secret Service had coordinated with paramilitary groups.

  • Ashley Judd makes 22-hour trek back to U.S. for surgery after nearly losing leg in Congo rainforest fall

    The star, whose leg was broken in four places with major tissue and nerve damage rendering it "lame," has since undergone an 8-hour surgery. She's also taken her first steps with a walker, but still can't move the limb.

  • 'Simpsons' star Harry Shearer will no longer voice Black character Dr. Julius Hibbert

    As cartoon series continues to cease using white actors to voice characters of color, voiceover veteran Kevin Michael Richardson will take over as Springfield's resident medical maven.

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • Just another shallow celebrity couple? No, Kim and Kanye were a sophisticated creative powerhouse

    When I think of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage, I think of their wedding photo. The one that went viral, the one that sparked an international and long-running fascination with flower-walls: he’s in a black tux, she’s in white lace, and the couple are kissing surrounded by white blooms, bathed in golden light. It was May 24 2014, and it was the beginning of the most talked-about, and bombastic, pairing of modern celebrity. Now, it seems, that marriage is over. Kardashian has recruited Laura Wasser, the A-list lawyer who shepherded the star through her previous two separations, and filed for divorce. The news follows a Tweet West posted in July, which claimed he had “been trying to get divorced” since November 2018. The pair reportedly spent Christmas several thousand miles apart: Kardashian with her family in California, West on his ranch in Wyoming. A source told People magazine in December that “the pair have been living separate lives”. Their union has never been averse to criticism. West is an undeniably talented and prodigious rapper-turned-fashion mogul, but also prone to statements of extreme self-aggrandisement, social-media rampages and controversial political stunts. Kardashian, meanwhile, is a shrewd businesswoman, but will also forever be known for more humble beginnings: she was the star of a sex tape, Paris Hilton’s stylist, and the best-known member of that reality juggernaut Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Cynics have never struggled to snub their relationship: Kim has fame, but no credibility; Kanye has talent, but still benefits from her starlight. Together, they became billionaires, their marriage a perfect symbol of the excess and vanity that epitomises what it is to be famous in the Instagram era. But while the masses will swoop to point out that they were right all along – this smug twosome, preaching about love and blessings, were never genuinely committed! – they’ll be missing something valuable and true: the couple not only brought the best out in one another, but they changed our cultural landscape for the better, too. Their love story has never been much of a secret. Those willing to rummage through the millions of Google results brought up by “Kim Kardashian and Kanye West” can learn everything: when they met (in 2003: he thought her name was “Kim Kardijon”), when they became friends (2008: West pleaded for her to leave her then-boyfriend for him in his verse on a Keri Hilson single), when they started dating (2012: she wore a Givenchy feather jacket and leather pants), where they conceived their first child (in Florence “among the Renaissance masterpieces”, according to West)… I could go on.

  • Ryan Reynolds Responds to Rumors That His Green Lantern Will Appear In ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

    Ryan Reynolds put the kibosh on Twitter rumors that his Green Lantern would appear in Zack Snyder's upcoming director’s cut of 'Justice League'.

  • Bryce Harper arrives at Phillies spring training with Phanatic bat, Clearwooder shirt

    Bryce Harper is in the house.

  • Bill Gates On Investing In Bitcoin: 'If You Have Less Money Than Elon, You Should Probably Watch Out'

    Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates is not bullish on Bitcoin (BTC) and is cautioning others to reconsider such investments — unless they have more money than Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. What Happened: Gates told Bloomberg on Monday that he isn’t worried about Musk’s Bitcoin randomly going up or down. “Elon has tons of money and he is very sophisticated,” the tech entrepreneur said, adding that he is more concerned about people getting into such manias who don’t have as much money to spare. “If you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out,” Gates told Bloomberg. See also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock The philanthropist explained that he is not keen on Bitcoin, primarily because of the amount of electricity it consumes and the promotion of irreversible anonymous transactions. and that he is more enthusiastic about digital currencies. “Digital money is a good thing,” Gates said, claiming the difference lies in terms of being regulatory-compliant and still giving the convenience and low-cost associated with cryptocurrency transactions. Why It Matters: Gates told CNBC last week that he was “neutral” on Bitcoin and acknowledged the cryptocurrency’s role in bringing down transaction costs. Gates also showered praises on Musk in a New York Times podcast, dubbing the entrepreneur's work with Tesla "one of the greatest contributions to climate change anyone’s ever made." Musk has been increasingly tweeting about cryptocurrencies this year, in particular, the joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE). The Tesla CEO’s tweets often move markets and several people, including those in the cryptocurrency community, have expressed concern over such statements from the world’s second-richest person. The electric vehicle maker also announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin this month, but Musk said the move wasn’t "directly reflective of my opinion.” Price Action: Bitcoin traded 14.3% lower at $47.906.71 at press time on Tuesday. Tesla shares are down 3.8% in the pre-market session at $687. Read Next: Elon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets Photo courtesy of World Economic Forum via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy BinanceCoin, PancakeSwap Cryptos Are Skyrocketing TodayEthereum, Other Altcoins Outperform Bitcoin, As Apex Crypto Finds Footing Above ,000© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.