40 things we learned from the first two episodes of 'The Last Dance,' ESPN's Michael Jordan documentary series that's captivating the sports world

scottie pippen in 1998.JPG

The lead-up to Michael Jordan's storied NBA career wasn't quite as straightforward as many might've suspected.

Michael Jordan

Jordan has been intensely competitive since he was a kid, and a lot of that drive stemmed from his family.

michael jordan high school.JPG

During night one of "The Last Dance," Jordan's brother, Larry, said, "If you beat me, back then, we had to fight."

michael jordan young

Jordan agreed, admitting "I don't think I would be here without my brother. I always felt like I was fighting Larry for my father's attention."

michael jordan james jordan.JPG

So when he didn't make his high school's varsity team as a sophomore, he briefly considered quitting basketball altogether.

michael jordan

But instead, he dug deeper and used it as motivation. Like his father, James, said, "If you want to bring out the best in Michael, tell him he can't do it."

young michael jordan.JPG

Jordan also enjoyed a huge growth spurt before his junior season and, with the extra inches, quickly established himself as a standout player.

michael jordan high school.JPG

Jordan attended a basketball camp at the University of North Carolina when he was in high school, and then-assistant coach Roy Williams was impressed: "When he got here we thought he was pretty good. When he left here five days later, we thought he was the best player in America."

north carolina basketball coach roy williams

He made an immediate impact in Chapel Hill, where he hit a game-winning shot in the Tar Heels' national championship contest against Patrick Ewing and the Georgetown Hoyas during his freshman season.

michael jordan north carolina

He nearly stayed in North Carolina for his senior season, but Jordan said legendary Tar Heels head coach Dean Smith urged him to go pro.

michael jordan dean smith

Even though Jordan enjoyed a spectacular career at UNC, there were doubts as to whether he could carry an NBA team at just 6-foot-6.

michael jordan north carolina

He went to the Chicago Bulls with the third pick of the 1984 NBA Draft, but "Michael became a star" during the Olympics that summer, according to Bulls GM Rod Star. "We were lucky the draft was before the Olympics."

michael jordan

Jordan averaged 17.1 points per game on a squad full of stars, prompting Team USA coach Bobby Knight to call him "the best player I've seen."

michael jordan olympics

It didn't take long for Jordan to make his mark with the Bulls, and he went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 1985.

michael jordan

But he didn't exactly endear himself to his new teammates. While they partied with lots of drugs and women, Jordan spent time in relative isolation to perfect his craft.

michael jordan

Even though the Bulls "weren't very good previous to Michael Jordan," according to Thorn, His Airness led them to the playoffs that first season.

michael jordan tongue.JPG

But early the following season, he broke his foot and returned to Chapel Hill to rehab.

michael jordan broken foot

While there, he secretly played pickup behind the Bulls' staffs' backs because he couldn't stand to stay off the hardwood.

michael jordan

His Chicago squad hadn't fared too well without its young star, so the ever-competitive Jordan was eager to get back to work and lead the Bulls to the playoffs.

michael jordan bulls

But the front office was reluctant to put the franchise's star at risk. When a doctor estimated Jordan had a 10% chance of ending his career if he played again too soon, the GOAT gave a classic answer about how far he would go to play through the injury.

Michael Jordan

Reluctantly, Jordan compromised and agreed to play just seven minutes per half.

michael jordan 1998

Even with limited time on the floor, Jordan led the Bulls back to the playoffs.

mj.JPG

They faced a star-studded Boston Celtics squad — featuring Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Bill Walton, Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, and more — in the first round.

1986 celtics

Even though Jordan dropped 49 points in Game 1, his Bulls were clearly outmatched and lost by 19.

michael jordan

The day before Game 2, he went golfing with Ainge. After he took a beating on the golf course, Jordan told Ainge: "tell your boy" — Dennis Johnson — "I got something for him tomorrow."

mj celtics

Jordan went on to score a record-breaking 63 points, prompting disbelief from Bird: "That wasn't Michael Jordan. That was God disguised as Michael Jordan."

larry bird michael jordan

While the docuseries flashed back to Jordan's meteoric rise, it also honed in on the strife plaguing the Bulls from the start of the 1997-98 season.

Dennis Rodman bulls

Chicago GM Jerry Krause was desperate to receive credit for the Bulls' success, and it is said that he resented the attention the players and coach Phil Jackson garnered.

Jerry Krause

Krause forced the organization to announce that it would be Jackson's final year with the franchise, prompting the coach to dub the season "The Last Dance."

Phil Jackson

The players largely sided with Jackson, ruthlessly making fun of Krause behind his back and to his face. During the documentary, Jordan asked Krause whether he was taking "short pills or diet pills" in front of the entire team.

michael jordan jerry krause

Tensions were also high between Scottie Pippen and the front office.

scottie pippen.JPG

Pippen — the youngest of 12 children and the beneficiary of a late growth spurt — transitioned from the University of Central Arkansas team equipment manager to NBA lottery pick in the span of just a few years.

Scottie Pippen

So once he landed with the Bulls in 1987, he was eager to strike a deal with the team to provide some security from his family.

scottie pippen.JPG

Four years later, he agreed to a 7-year, $18 million contract — a historically bad deal that he would grow to regret immensely.

scottie pippen.JPG

By the time the 1997-98 season rolled around, Pippen was the 122nd highest-paid player in the NBA despite arguably being the second-best player in the entire league.

scottie pippen.JPG

He resented the fact that Krause and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf refused to renegotiate despite his value to the team, and so he chose to have surgery at the start of the season.

scottie pippen.JPG

Pippen openly disrespected Krause, berating him on the bus and in front of his teammates.

chicago bulls.JPG

The second episode ended on a bit of a cliffhanger for those who are too young to remember the 1997-98 season, with Pippen returning from injury and immediately demanding a trade.

scottie pippen.JPG

But even the youngest viewers recognized President Barack Obama — who was dubbed a "Former Chicago Resident" — when he reflected on the Bulls' legacy in Chicago.

Barack Obama

There's more to come with each episode that airs, so stick with Insider for the latest updates from "The Last Dance" and revelations on Jordan's legacy.

The Last Dance Michael Jordan

