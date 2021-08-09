40 of the Richest Athletes of All Time
John Elway with $145 million
Rafael Nadal with $200 million
Derek Jeter with $200 million
John Madden with $200 million
Steve Young with $200 million
David Robinson with $200 million
Hakeem Olajuwon with $200 million
Jeff Gordon with $200 million
Dave Whelan with $210 million
Novak Djokovic with $220 million
Manny Pacquiao with $220 million
Peyton Manning with $250 million
Wayne Gretzky with $250 million
Grant Hill with $250 million
Gary Player with $250 million
George Foreman with $300 million
Alex Rodriguez with $350 million
Jack Nicklaus with $400 million
Greg Norman with $400 million
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson with $400 million
Phil Mickelson with $400 million
Lionel Messi with $400 million
Shaquille O'Neal with $400 million
Vinnie Johnson with $400 million
Dale Earnhardt Jr. with $400 million
Roger Federer with $450 million
David Beckham with $450 million
Floyd Mayweather with $450 million
Cristiano Ronaldo with $500 million
LeBron James with $500 million
Tom Brady with $580 million
Eddie Jordan with $600 million
Junior Bridgeman with $600 million
Magic Johnson with $600 million
Roger Staubach with $600 million
Michael Schumacher with $600 million
Tiger Woods with $800 million
Ion Țiriac with $1.6 billion
Michael Jordan with $1.6 billion
Vince McMahon with $1.9 billion