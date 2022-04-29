40 potential options for Packers on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers used their two first-round picks on Thursday night to bolster the front seven on defense. Linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt will add speed and explosiveness up front and at the second level of Joe Barry’s defense.

General manager Brian Gutekunst is going into Day 2 with three picks: Two in the second round (No. 53, No. 59) and one in the third round (No. 92). The Packers could trade up to get a specific player or stay put and add three new players.

Here are some of the best fits and options at several different positions for the Packers on Day 2. Note, some of these players may require trading up in the second round to acquire.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

George Pickens, Georgia: Prototypical X receiver with No. 1 traits and potential. Some off-the-field question marks appear to have dropped a first-round talent into Day 2.

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: Tall and fast, with incredible body control and a willingness to participate as a blocker. He just screams Packers.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State: One of the best athletes ever at receiver, and truly versatile (snaps at receiver, running back, returner).

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: Skilled receiver with quickness, straight-line speed, route-running ability and yards after the catch prowess.

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor: Stands 6-2 with 4.28 speed. Potential MVS replacement.

Romeo Doubs, Nevada: James Jones-like body type and athlete with punt return ability.

Skyy Moore, Western Michigan: Lacks size and is maybe a slot receiver only, but he knows how to get open in a variety of ways.

Khalil Shakir, Boise State: Maybe the most underrated receiver in the draft. He just makes it happen. Big-time big-play creator.

John Metchie III, Alabama: While not big or explosive, he’s a crisp route-runner with the potential to be a valuable complementary piece in the passing game.

Edge rusher

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Drake Jackson, USC: Ascending pass-rushing talent with explosiveness and bend. He’s only 21 years old and has a high ceiling as a developmental type.

Story continues

David Ojabo, Michigan: He’s going to miss time while recovering from an Achilles injury, but his first-round talent is well worth gambling on during Day 2.

Logan Hall, Houston: More of an interior lineman type, but he has explosive movement ability and could be a hybrid defender up front.

Arnold Ebekiete, Penn State: Transferred to Penn State from Temple in 2021 and immediately became a highly disruptive edge. He’s athletic and slippery.

Boye Mafe, Minnesota: He’s an older prospect and has just one year of top production, but there are some Rashan Gary-like traits to be developed here.

Cameron Thomas, San Diego State: Physical, versatile rusher who created a lot of disruption during his college career.

Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma: Agile and hyper-active pass-rusher who probably needs to add some weight at the next level. Athleticism gives him real upside.

Josh Paschal, Kentucky: Physical run stopper with pass-rushing upside. Has the power and size the Packers like at edge rusher.

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: There’s some Za’Darius Smith to his game. He’s not a top athlete, but he wins with physicality, power and great hands.

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: Slippery and explosive, and he added weight during the pre-draft process.

Offensive line

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: An older prospect, but his athleticism and pass-protecting ability make him a worthy option on Day 2.

Abraham Lucas, Washington State: Long-time starter at right tackle in the Air Raid offense. Terrific athleticism could make him a future starter at tackle in the NFL.

Zach Tom, Wake Forest: Excellent pass-protector and elite athlete who thrived at left tackle but has five-position versatility. Perfect Packers fit at offensive line.

Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan: Wisconsin native was the less-heralded offensive tackle at Central Michigan, but he can play. Potential guard-tackle versatility.

Cam Jurgens, Nebraska: He has the athleticism and toughness to play guard and center, possibly making him a fit to replace Lucas Patrick or challenge Royce Newman for a starting job.

Ed Ingram, LSU: Guard only, but he could be a starter early in his career. Powerful and experienced.

Dylan Parham, Memphis: Athletic and experienced guard prospect who could be a plus run blocker.

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia: College tackle who has the size and power to move inside and be a starting guard.

Spencer Burford, UTSA: 21-year-old who made a bunch of starts at left tackle and should have guard-tackle versatility and real upside.

Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma: Has Billy Turner-like size and could compete for a starting job at guard right away.

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State: His athleticism is a big plus, and he’s 6-7 with starting experience at left tackle.

Sean Rhyan, UCLA: Three-year starter with guard-tackle versatility who survived as a pass-blocker on the edges and could be a plus run blocker inside.

Tight ends

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Trey McBride, Colorado State: He caught a lot of passes in college and should be a competitive blocker at the next level, possibly as a Robert Tonyan replacement.

Jelani Woods, Virginia: Big Dog 2.0. He’s huge (6-7) and an elite athlete at tight end. Getting him in the same room as Marcedes Lewis for a year is really appealing.

Greg Dulcich, UCLA: Deceptive route runner with the quickness to create separation and get open from multiple alignments.

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: Just a tough, smart, athletic and productive tight end who should have a high floor as an NFL tight end, especially in an offense like Green Bay’s.

Cade Otton, Washington: A more traditional inline tight end prospect. He can win in the passing game and as a blocker in the run game.

Defensive backs

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Jaquan Brisker, Penn State: In the box safety with instincts and toughness. Possibly a future Adrian Amos replacement.

Jalen Pitre, Baylor: Honey Badger-like playstyle. Has a nose for the football and is at his best playing near the line of scrimmage.

Nick Cross, Maryland: Good size (6-0, 212) with great speed and range. Could be a backup plan for Darnell Savage.

Bryan Cook, Cincinnati: Former cornerback with terrific size, physicality and an appetite for hitting. Can cover and play the run from multiple alignments.

1

1