40-year-old man killed in motorcycle accident in downtown Fort Worth, police say

A 40-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday morning in downtown Fort Worth, police said.

A blue Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Lamar Street started to turn left onto West 5th Street when a motorcycle entered the intersection at an unsafe speed, police said. The motorcycle turned on its side when the rider tried to stop, and the rider flew off and hit the front of the Toyota. The motorcycle then hit the Toyota on the front passenger’s side.

The motorcycle’s driver, identified as Christopher Jerome Key by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. He died a short time later, police said.

It’s not clear if the Toyota’s driver was injured in the accident.