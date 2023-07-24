40 days before Ohio State football season, here are 10 best season-opening performances

Ohio State's 2023 season opener is in 40 days.

On Sept. 2, the Buckeyes will open the 2023 season in Bloomington, taking on Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.

Ohio State has not lost a season-opening game since 1999, when the Buckeyes fell to Miami 23-12 on a neutral site in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Since then, Ohio State has won 23 consecutive season openers.

With 40 days to go before Ohio State begins the 2023 campaign, here is a look at the 10 best individual performances by Buckeyes in season-opening games in the past 40 years.

1984: Ohio State RB Keith Byars vs. Oregon State

Keith Byars set the tone for his All-American 1984 football season in Ohio State's season opener against Oregon State.

In the Buckeyes' 22-14 win against the Beavers, Byars led the team with 182 yards on 34 carries, scoring two of the team's three touchdowns, including a one-yard run in the fourth quarter to secure the eight-point win.

Byars finished the 1984 season with 2,243 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage, finishing as the Big Ten Player of the Year and second in Heisman Trophy voting behind Boston College quarterback Doug Flutie.

1990: Ohio State LB Steve Tovar vs. Texas Tech

In Ohio State's 1990 opener against Texas Tech, Steve Tovar was seemingly everywhere.

The second-year linebacker led the Buckeyes with 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss, sacking Texas Tech quarterback Jamie Gill twice in Ohio State's 17-10 win.

Tovar led the Buckeyes in tackles in each season from 1990-92 and was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and two-time All-American.

2002: Ohio State RB Maurice Clarett vs. Texas Tech

Ohio State freshman tailback Maurice Clarett (13) breaks away from Texas Tech defenders Ricky Sailor (21) and B. Johnson (20) on a touchdown pass reception during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium Saturday, Aug. 24, 2002, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Terry Gilliam)

Maurice Clarett turned heads in his 2002 Ohio State debut.

Playing in his first ever college football game, Clarett shined, recording 175 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards in the Buckeyes' 45-21 win against Texas Tech, scoring three of the team's six touchdowns.

In his only season with the Buckeyes, Clarett finished with 1,341 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns, helping the Buckeyes to a national championship win against Miami.

2006: Ohio State WR Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Northern Illinois

Ohio State\'s Ted Ginn Jr. (7) catches a 58-yard touchdown pass against Northern Illinois during the first quarter of the Buckeyes\' 35-12 win Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete | Associated Press

It didn't take long for Ted Ginn Jr. to set the tone for Ohio State's offense in 2006.

Coming off a sophomore campaign in which he recorded 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns, Ginn scored each of the Buckeyes' first two touchdowns of the season, recording a 5-yard reception and a 58-yard reception from quarterback Troy Smith within two minutes in the first quarter of Ohio State's 35-12 win against Northern Illinois. Ginn finished with four receptions for 123 receiving yards.

Ginn finished the 2006 season as Ohio State's leading receiver, bringing in 59 catches for 781 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, while also scoring two special teams touchdowns.

2015: Ohio State WR Braxton Miller vs. Virginia Tech

Sep 7, 2015; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Braxton Miller (1) runs for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the 2014 season with a torn labrum, Braxton Miller returned to Ohio State as a H-back in 2015. And in his first game back, he immediately made his presence felt.

Taking a direct snap in the third quarter of Ohio State's 42-24 win against Virginia Tech, Miller, evaded numerous defenders, hit a spin move and raced to the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown run.

Earlier in the third quarter, Miller caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cardale Jones to secure his only multi-touchdown game of the 2015 season, finishing with 140 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

Miller finished 2015 with 601 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 68 touches.

2016: Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett vs. Bowling Green

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, left, passed for six touchdowns against Bowling Green, and running back Curtis Samuel scored three times.

J.T. Barrett could not be stopped in Ohio State's 2016 season opener against Bowling Green.

In Ohio State's 77-10 win against Bowling Green, Barrett tied a school record with six passing touchdowns, one he shares with C.J. Stroud, who did it twice, Justin Fields, Kenny Guiton and Dwayne Haskins, who did it twice. Barrett also threw six touchdowns against Kent State in 2014.

Against the Falcons, Barrett completed 21 of 31 passes for 349 passing yards, throwing six touchdowns to four different wide receivers. Barrett also added a rushing touchdown, setting an Ohio State single-game record with seven touchdowns, one he matched against Nebraska in 2017.

Barrett finished 2016 with 2,555 passing yards, 845 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns.

2016: Ohio State WR Curtis Samuel vs. Bowling Green

Ohio State's Curtis Samuel slips past Bowling Green linebacker James Sanford after a catch in the third quarter.

Curtis Samuel proved to be one of Barrett's main weapons in Ohio State's 2016 season opener.

In the Buckeyes' 77-10 win against Bowling Green, Samuel scored three touchdowns, rushing for 84 yards on 13 carries along with nine catches for 177 receiving yards. Samuel's 261 yards from scrimmage is the 17th most ever in a single Ohio State football game.

In 2016, Samuel finished with 1,636 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns, finishing third on the team in rushing behind Mike Weber and Barrett, and first on the team in receiving.

2017: Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins vs. Indiana

Aug 31, 2017; Bloomington, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) stiff arms Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tony Fields (19) in the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No Ohio State freshman running back has had a better debut than J.K. Dobbins.

Fifteen years after Clarett recorded 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech, Dobbins, who came in as the No. 46 player in the 2017 class, recorded 181 rushing yards on 29 carries and 24 receiving yards on two receptions, helping the Buckeyes to a 49-21 opening win on the road against Indiana.

Dobbins finished his freshman season with 1,538 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns, starting a career that would land him with the second-most rushing yards in an Ohio State career behind Archie Griffin.

2018: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins vs. Oregon State

Sep 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) drops to throw during the third quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Taking the reins from Barrett, quarterback Dwayne Haskins shined in his first game as Ohio State's starter.

Coming into the Buckeyes' season opener with 40 completions for 565 passing yards and four touchdowns to his name, Haskins completed 22 of his 30 pass attempts against the Beavers for 313 passing yards, five touchdowns to three different receivers and an interceptions.

Haskins' performance in Ohio State's 77-31 win against Oregon State was the first of nine games with more than 300 passing yards and first of five games with at least five touchdown passes.

2018: Ohio State DE Nick Bosa vs. Oregon State

Sep 1, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) sacks Oregon State Beavers quarterback Conor Blount (2) during the first quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Bosa made the most of his 2018 season debut.

After finishing 2017 with 16 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks, Bosa picked up where he left off, recording two sacks on four tackles in the Buckeyes' 77-31 win against Oregon State, while he picked up a forced fumble by linebacker Pete Werner for a 1-yard touchdown.

Playing in only three games before shutting his junior season down after a core muscle injury, Bosa had 14 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, four sacks and a forced fumble before becoming the No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 10 best Ohio State season-opening performances with opener in 40 days