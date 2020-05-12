40 cars entered for Darlington Cup race

A 40-car field is set to take the green flag when NASCAR returns Sunday at Darlington Raceway.

Among those entered is Matt Kenseth, who makes his first start since the end of the 2018 season. He’s driving the No. 42 for Chjp Ganassi Racing. Ryan Newman makes his return in the No. 6 car for Roush Fenway Racing after being injured in the Daytona 500.

Click here for Darlington Cup entry list

Sunday’s race is the fifth of the season. Joey Logano won two of the first four races.

The series last raced March 8 at Phoenix Raceway before the season was suspended by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on FOX. Erik Jones won last year’s Southern 500, the most recent race at Darlington.

