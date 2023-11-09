Here are 40 Athens-area high school football players to watch in 2023 GHSA playoffs

High school football playoffs are upon us in the Peach State.

The opening round begins Friday and continues Saturday, split into two days due to a shortage of officials.

With eight teams from the Athens-area on the docket, here are 40 players to keep an eye on over the next month as teams look to reach the state championship in Atlanta.

Note: Top-seeded Prince Avenue has automatically advanced to the second round after Athens Christian elected to forfeit their round one matchup on Wednesday.

No. 1 Jefferson (10-0, 6-0) vs. No. 4 Jackson, Atlanta (5-5, 3-4)

Sammy Brown, senior, RB/LB

Skyler Zimmerman, senior, OLB/SB

Gavin Markey, senior, QB

Zay Minish, senior, RB/CB

No. 1 North Oconee (10-0, 7-0) vs. No. 4 Pace Academy (5-5, 4-3)

Max Wilson, senior, QB

Tate Titshaw, senior, RB/OLB

Jack Kelly, senior, TE/DE − Note: This will be Kelly's first game back from an injury sustained at East Forsyth on Oct. 13.

Landon Roldan, senior, WR/CB

Damoni Taylor, senior, WR

Khamari Brooks, sophomore, LB/TE

Harrison Faulkner, sophomore, QB

No. 2 Madison County (8-2, 6-2) vs. No. 3 Lovett (5-5, 5-2)

Camden Smith, senior, QB/DB/ATH

Zakhari Shiflet, senior, RB

Casen Duggins, senior, DB

Bryson Drake, senior, LB

No. 2 Oconee County (4-6, 3-2) vs. No. 3 Douglass, Atlanta (10-0, 7-0)

Titus Watkins, senior, QB

Mac Ricks, senior, ATH

Bryce Queen, junior, K/P

Caiden Wood, sophomore, RB

No. 3 Athens Academy (6-4, 3-2) at No. 2 Columbia (7-3, 5-1)

Austin McGee, senior, CB/WR

Preston Darden, senior, WR/DB

Boone Presnell, senior, RB/LB

Hampton Johnson, junior, QB

Jeremiah Wingfield, junior, RB/LB

Jamari Welch, junior, RB/DB

K.J. Whitehead, junior, WR/DB

Keyon Standifer, freshman, WR/CB

No. 1 Commerce (9-1, 3-0) vs. No. 4 Jasper County (5-5, 0-3)

John Paul Allen, senior, QB/RB/CB

Jaiden Daniels, junior, RB/CB

Tysean Wiggins, junior, RB

Jacari Huff, junior, RB/SS

Honorary: Ivy Tolbert, senior, K − Note: Tolbert will not be active in the playoffs after breaking her leg in Week 11.

No. 3 Oglethorpe County (4-6, 1-2) at No. 2 Elbert County (8-2, 2-1)

Jake Turner, senior, RB

Quentin Nash, senior, OLB/RB

Darius Heard, junior, RB/DB

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (9-1, 3-0)

Aaron Philo, senior, QB

Nick Hurley, senior, TE/OLB

Peyton Talmadge, senior, RB/OLB

Christian Garrett, junior, DL

C.J. Dockery, sophomore, WR/CB

Hudson Hill, freshman, RB

