Here are 40 Athens-area high school football players to watch in 2023 GHSA playoffs

Sara Tidwell, Athens Banner-Herald
High school football playoffs are upon us in the Peach State.

The opening round begins Friday and continues Saturday, split into two days due to a shortage of officials.

With eight teams from the Athens-area on the docket, here are 40 players to keep an eye on over the next month as teams look to reach the state championship in Atlanta.

Note: Top-seeded Prince Avenue has automatically advanced to the second round after Athens Christian elected to forfeit their round one matchup on Wednesday.

No. 1 Jefferson (10-0, 6-0) vs. No. 4 Jackson, Atlanta (5-5, 3-4)

Sammy Brown, senior, RB/LB

Skyler Zimmerman, senior, OLB/SB

Gavin Markey, senior, QB

Zay Minish, senior, RB/CB

No. 1 North Oconee (10-0, 7-0) vs. No. 4 Pace Academy (5-5, 4-3)

Max Wilson, senior, QB

Tate Titshaw, senior, RB/OLB

Jack Kelly, senior, TE/DE − Note: This will be Kelly's first game back from an injury sustained at East Forsyth on Oct. 13.

Landon Roldan, senior, WR/CB

Damoni Taylor, senior, WR

Khamari Brooks, sophomore, LB/TE

Harrison Faulkner, sophomore, QB

No. 2 Madison County (8-2, 6-2) vs. No. 3 Lovett (5-5, 5-2)

Camden Smith, senior, QB/DB/ATH

Zakhari Shiflet, senior, RB

Casen Duggins, senior, DB

Bryson Drake, senior, LB

No. 2 Oconee County (4-6, 3-2) vs. No. 3 Douglass, Atlanta (10-0, 7-0)

Titus Watkins, senior, QB

Mac Ricks, senior, ATH

Bryce Queen, junior, K/P

Caiden Wood, sophomore, RB

No. 3 Athens Academy (6-4, 3-2) at No. 2 Columbia (7-3, 5-1)

Austin McGee, senior, CB/WR

Preston Darden, senior, WR/DB

Boone Presnell, senior, RB/LB

Hampton Johnson, junior, QB

Jeremiah Wingfield, junior, RB/LB

Jamari Welch, junior, RB/DB

K.J. Whitehead, junior, WR/DB

Keyon Standifer, freshman, WR/CB

No. 1 Commerce (9-1, 3-0) vs. No. 4 Jasper County (5-5, 0-3)

John Paul Allen, senior, QB/RB/CB

Jaiden Daniels, junior, RB/CB

Tysean Wiggins, junior, RB

Jacari Huff, junior, RB/SS

Honorary: Ivy Tolbert, senior, K − Note: Tolbert will not be active in the playoffs after breaking her leg in Week 11.

No. 3 Oglethorpe County (4-6, 1-2) at No. 2 Elbert County (8-2, 2-1)

Jake Turner, senior, RB

Quentin Nash, senior, OLB/RB

Darius Heard, junior, RB/DB

No. 1 Prince Avenue Christian (9-1, 3-0)

Aaron Philo, senior, QB

Nick Hurley, senior, TE/OLB

Peyton Talmadge, senior, RB/OLB

Christian Garrett, junior, DL

C.J. Dockery, sophomore, WR/CB

Hudson Hill, freshman, RB

