4 wild stats from the Patriots’ unique victory over the Bills

The New England Patriots headed into Buffalo on Monday night looking for a win. Although it wasn’t pretty, they got one by a score of 14-10.

It was a game that saw the New England Patriots turn back the clock. With weather conditions less than ideal, they focused on running the football. This resulted in an easy night for Mac Jones, who was able to complete low-risk, high-efficiency passes to move the football.

In addition to the offensive side of the ball, the defense came to play as well. They were able to lock down buffaloes best weapons as the Patriots tightened their grasp on the AFC East.

We take a look at four unique statistics from what was a wild night of football.

Three pass attempts

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw three passes the entire game. He went two-of-three on the evening, throwing for 19 yards.

The Patriots only attempted one pass in the first half, something that hadn’t been done in over 30 years.

Jones longest pass of the evening was a 12-yard completion to tight end Jonnu Smith. His other completion went to running back Brandon Bolden for a seven-yard gain. With New England primarily running the football, Jones made the most of his passing opportunities.

In what was a unique set of circumstances, Jones stepped up when called upon.

222 rushing yards

The Patriots focused on running the football Monday, and it worked. They totaled 222 rushing yards on the ground as well as a touchdown on 46 attempts.

New England primarily got their production from running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson He rushed the ball 10 times for hundred 11 yards and a touchdown. Stevenson carried the ball 24 times for 78 yards. Bolden also contributed four carries for 28 yards. It seemed that no matter who the running back was, they were able to keep the chains moving.

One of the biggest plays in this game came from Harris’s 64-yard dash to the end zone. It was the opening score of the game, and set the tone for the evening. Harris is touchdown combined with Stevenson’s physicality and effort helped New England control the pace of the game.

One turnover

Although this may seem like one of the more obvious statistics, the Patriots only had one turnover on the evening.

Jones and the Patriots did not thrown interception Monday night, which is certainly noteworthy. Taking care the football was an important aspect of the game for New England this week. They were able to formulate a low-risk, high-reward game plan. Although it wasn’t pretty football, it got the job done. Jones was able to make it safe throws when needed, and the passing game was able to be used as a tool only when necessary.

Buffalo was able to pass the ball a bit better on Monday, out throwing the Patriots 131-19 in terms of passing yards. New England’s ability to take care the football helped limit Buffalo in terms of scoring chances and field position. This was a game where every mistake would be magnified. Fortunately for the Patriots, they did not make many of them.

Five players with five or more tackles

The Patriots had five players record at least five tackles in the game. Defensive tackle Devon gotcha led the team with 10. He did a nice job of sealing up the running lanes and not allowing the Buffalo running backs to get into any sort of rhythm.

Ja’Whaun Bentley had eight tackles, while Dont’a Hightower had seven. Adrian Phillips and Myles Bryant each had five. It was a strong effort for many players on the defensive side of football. Bentley and Hightower were able to stabilize the linebacker position for New England.

Phillips and Bryant were able to lock things down in the secondary. Both played pivotal roles with the Bills in the red zone late in the fourth quarter. The New England defense came to play on Monday night, and several players had their hand in making an impact

