4 wide receivers the Rams should consider signing to add depth

Fans of the Los Angeles Rams are still raving about the acquisition of Von Miller from the Denver Broncos ahead of the trade deadline. Miller joins a defense that already features the likes of Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Leonard Floyd — among others.

With Miller arriving in Los Angeles, the Rams now have a deep group of edge rushers to deploy. On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles is now thin at wide receiver due to the release of DeSean Jackson and Tutu Atwell being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson make up one of the best trios in the NFL, but behind them, rookie Ben Skowronek is the only other wide receiver on the active roster. Taking that into consideration, I’d expect the Rams to add some depth at the wide receiver position soon.

The trade deadline has passed, so Los Angeles would need to either sign someone from its practice squad or could elect to search free agency for a depth piece. With an obvious need out wide, here are four receivers the Rams should consider signing to give them depth for the rest of the season.

J.J. Koski

Of the options that the Rams have, they could choose to keep it in-house by signing someone from the practice squad. If that is the route they take, J.J. Koski makes sense, especially with his ability to play special teams.

Koski flashed as a wide receiver in the preseason, hauling in 12 passes for 102 yards. But what makes Koski a prime candidate to join the active roster is his previous experience as a returner in college.

From 2016-2019, during his collegiate career at Cal Poly, Koski returned 16 punts for 118 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 31 kicks for 684 yards in his four seasons in college.

When watching the Rams, one of their most glaring holes is on special teams, as they lack someone that can return kicks. Instead of sending out Skowronek or Kupp, Los Angeles could activate Koski and allow him to become the next candidate to return kicks.

John Brown

There aren’t going to be any flashy options available in free agency at the wide receiver position at this time of the year. However, if the Rams want someone that can potentially return punts and operate as a vertical threat in the offense, then John Brown makes sense.

Brown is just two years removed from a career season, where he caught a career-high 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns with the Buffalo Bills. The veteran wideout has been hindered by injuries in recent years — which could cause the Rams to hesitate on signing him — but he still could be a solid depth option on a contending team.

Los Angeles doesn’t need anything special from whoever they decide to add to the roster. All the Rams need is someone that can give them depth at a vital position, and it’s an added bonus if they can contribute on special teams.

Even though he hasn’t returned kicks since 2016 with the Arizona Cardinals, Brown wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Rams right now.

Pharoh Cooper

Maybe the Rams elect to bring in a familiar face in the near future? Pharoh Cooper was once the return man for Los Angeles from 2016-2017. He actually was named to the All-Pro team and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2017, largely due to his league-leading 27.4 yards per return on kickoffs.

Cooper was waived by the Rams in 2018 as his production began to trend in the wrong direction. While his play has tailed off in recent years, he’s someone that could fill a dire need for Los Angeles on special teams.

Throughout his career, Cooper has returned 82 punts for 729 yards. On kickoffs, the South Carolina product has accumulated 2,523 yards and a touchdown on 104 returns for an impressive 24.3 yards per return.

The former fourth-round pick hasn’t played a single snap this season, so he’d need some time to get back into the swing of things. But once Cooper is ready, the Rams wouldn’t need to keep sending multiple guys back to return kicks that shouldn’t be back there.

Marvin Hall

Once again, the Rams don’t need much from the wide receiver they elect to sign, whether it be from their practice squad or through free agency. Another free agent that would be an intriguing option is Marvin Hall.

Hall spent the first two seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons from 2017-2018. After a quiet rookie season, Hall saw some usage on kick returns in 2018, totaling 616 yards on 26 returns.

During last season, with the Detroit Lions, Hall was solid at wide receiver amid some injury woes. The Los Angeles native caught 17 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns, showing off his ability to stretch the field when needed – with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, nonetheless.

Hall would be able to step in as the fifth wide receiver on the depth chart and play plenty of special teams. If the Rams are interested in bringing in multiple guys, then Hall could have an even better chance of having a fresh start in his career as he has yet to play a single down in 2021.

