4 weird decisions from the Texans’ 26-7 preseason victory over the Packers

The Houston Texans prevailed 26-7 over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Houston picked up the first win of the David Culley era, albeit in an exhibition game that has no currency relative to playoff qualification. Nevertheless, it was a great way to signal the beginning for Culley and his new regime.

As is the case any NFL game, there were strange decisions that were made throughout the 60 minutes of playing time. Here are four of the most puzzling decisions from the Texans’ win in Green Bay.

1. Rushing David Johnson third down

The Texans had a productive opening drive, churning 54 yards on nine plays. Houston had a third-and-1 at the Green Bay 18-yard line. During this drive, running back Phillip Lindsay had produced 14 yards on five carries. Lindsay had the hot hand, but Houston went with Johnson in the short yardage situation. Johnson lost a yard and Houston had to settle for a 37-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.

2. Kick the subsequent field goal

Preseason football is about situations that you can't replicate on the practice field. Why not allow the first-team offense to go for it on fourth down in the red zone on the road? The offense was clicking, even with Johnson losing a yard on the previous play. There were no downsides to going for it.

3. Pulling Davis Mills in the third quarter

After playing most of the first quarter, all of the second, and the opening drive of the third, the Texans pulled Mills, who was 11-of-22 for 112 yards and an interception. What was the harm in allowing Mills to finish out the third quarter? Jeff Driskel is a known quantity after being on his fifth NFL team since 2016. There are no more reps to give him to help him reach his ceiling; Houston could have waited until the fourth to put in Driskel.

4. Allowing Darius Jackson's touchdown to stand

This one really isn't the fault of the Texans as much as it is referee Ron Torbert and his officiating crew. Jackson's knee was clearly down before the ball reached the pylon on his 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Houston benefited from a bad call for once, but they will assuredly be on the receiving end when the games count starting in September. Torbert and his crew missed a chance to get a call right.

