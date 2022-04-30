4 ways the Steelers can win the third day of the draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers quietly put together a very good first two days of the 2022 NFL draft. The Steelers haul won’t draft the attention of other teams mainly because there were so many trades and moves in those first two days while the Steelers just sat back and waited for their guys to fall to them.

Pittsburgh has a chance to really finish strong with the amount of talent still on the board. Here are four things the Steelers can do to win the third day of the NFL draft.

Focus on the measurables

Coaches can do a lot to improve young players but they can’t make guys bigger or faster. Look for guys who have naturally elite measurables that can be coached up on the third day.

Don't ignore small-school talent

Pittsburgh has focused a ton of energy on the Power Five schools this offseason and rightfully so. But Day Three is where those scouts that have been combing through small school talent make their money.

Draft Connor Heyward

Pittsburgh has already shown they love pairing up siblings based on the Watts and Edmunds. Drafting Connor Heyward would be the cool thing to do but make no mistake, the Michigan State tight end can play.

Draft a backup running back

Pittsburgh has very little talent behind Najee Harris at running back and this has to change. If the team things Connor Heyward can be a running back in the league (see above) this isn’t needed but personally I want to see the Steelers add a speed back to the mix.

