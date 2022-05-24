4 ways the NFL can improve the Pro Bowl

The NFL has noticed what each and every one of us has over the past several years — the current iteration of the Pro Bowl stinks out loud. According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the league is discussing changes to the Pro Bowl at the annual league meetings this week. Those discussions potentially include eliminating the game altogether.

The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it — including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2022

Looking at other major sports leagues, the NFL’s all-star game and the events surrounding it pale in comparison. So how can the NFL go about improving their event for the future? We’ve come up with a few ideas down below:

If you're keeping the game, do something to make it meaningful

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is a tough sport and it’s understandable that a game with absolutely no meaning yields no effort from the players. So if the NFL intends to keep the game, they need to find a way to make it meaningful for the AFC and NFC conferences. Maybe the answer is incentivizing it with donations made to players’ individual choice of charities. Maybe with the new 17-game schedule, they use the winner of the Pro Bowl to determine whether AFC or NFC are playing at home in those games. Whether it’s some sort of competitive advantage in the following season or some sort of financial incentive, that’s the only way you’re getting better results on the field. Also, a flag football game played by NFL professionals, which was suggested by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, probably wouldn’t yield better results.

Turn the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge into a combine-like event

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Skills Challenge needs to be something where NFL players can earn some bragging rights in the events. Like they need to find a way to make Tyreek Hill want to actually try in the race against his NFL peers.

The passing challenges aren’t particularly exciting. If you have Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes out there, let them actually have a distance-based throwing competition like the one that they’ve been hyping up for years.

They also need to bring back the strongest man competition, which was a lot of fun to see in front of a live crowd:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHhKieB_Zek

Get rid of dodgeball

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No one — and I mean no one — wants to see Alex Smith playing dodgeball. If it doesn’t have something to do with football, it probably shouldn’t be a part of the Pro Bowl week. There are about a dozen other events and challenges that the NFL could have these guys participating in that would make more sense than a dodgeball game. Maybe replace it with a game of players playing out of position? If you’re going to have offensive linemen throwing a ball, it might as well be a football.

A Madden tournament could be enjoyable

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

A good way to amp up the competitive spirit in the week leading up to the Pro Bowl would be a video game tournament featuring some of the players. It would be a good way to promote the NFL’s lone video game franchise, but also something enjoyable for the players too. If we’re not watching the players compete on the field, at least let us watch them on the digital gridiron.

