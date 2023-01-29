4 ways that Eagles dominated 49ers in the NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles dispatched the San Francisco with ease in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday y a 31-7 margin. After knocking out rookie sensation Brock Purdy on a vicious strip-sack, the Eagles took a lead and never looked back in their effort to clinch their first Super Bowl berth since 2018.

Though many thought this game would be close, it ended up as a lopsided affair that showcased the dominance that Philadelphia flashed all season.

Here are the four key aspects of the Eagles’ effort that lifted them over San Francisco to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl:

Eagles found success with multiple rushers

Philadelphia put the ball in the hands of four different rushers who found great success against the 49ers’ heralded defense. They had no problem gaining more than 100 yards on the ground heading into the fourth quarter and were able to milk the clock late in the game to keep San Francisco at bay.

Combined with the competent performance put together by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles had no problem scoring points against the 49ers’ top-ranked defense.

Effective pass rush kept Philadelphia on top

The Eagles were able to get into San Francisco’s backfield with regularity in this game. Their defensive line embarrassed the 49ers’ front five and kept pass-rushing lanes open for linebacker Hasaan Reddick, who secured two sacks in a herculean effort that made him the most effective player on Philadelphia’s defense.

If they can manage to muster another defensive performance like this one in the Super Bowl, the Eagles may have a ring to show for their excellent 2022 campaign.

Jalen Hurts got all elements of the Eagles' offense involved

Though they made their money on the ground by playing a ball-control strategy against San Francisco, Philadelphia had no less than eight receivers involved in the passing game to complement their rushing game. Jalen Hurts’ passing stats might have been pedestrian by modern standards, but his ability to distribute the ball effectively across all parts of the field helped keep the Eagles ahead in all four quarters.

Major discrepancy in the penalty battle helped Eagles dominate

San Francisco committed far more penalties than the Eagles in this matchup, and Philadelphia’s discipline was a clear indication of their viability as potential Super Bowl champions. This game may have been close if San Francisco had managed to keep their total penalty yardage conceded to a reasonable total, but with more than 80 yards gained by the Eagles on 49ers’ mistakes alone, the final outcome of this game seemed inevitable.

