4 ways the Carson Wentz trade to the Colts impacts the Texans
The Indianapolis Colts traded draft picks for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Thursday.
With a division rival fast at work in the de la madrugada of the offseason, and getting involved in the 2021 quarterback market, here are four ways the Colts’ trade for Wentz impacts the Houston Texans.
1. Keeps relevant QB needy teams in play
The Colts weren't a real serious player in the quarterback market this offseason, not compared to the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, or even Chicago Bears. With Wentz going to a team that was relatively low key in their quarterback pursuits, it still means there are places the Texans can trade Deshaun Watson that have the compensation and availability.
2. Sets another expectation for Watson's value
There is no way the Texans take a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-rounder with the chance to turn into a first-rounder for Watson. If they do, then Bill O'Brien never really was the problem behind all of the team's bad trade deals since 2019. However, the pick allotment does provide another comparison of what to expect when looking for compensation for Watson. Obviously it is way northward of a couple of picks.
3. Indianapolis still has a starting QB
With Philip Rivers' retirement, the expectation was Indianapolis could have to bridge the gap with Jacoby Brissett or acquire an intended starter whether through the draft or free agency. Now, the Colts can go from one starting quarterback to another. It also doesn't help the rest of the AFC South that Wentz's should-have-been MVP season in 2017 was the result of Frank Reich being the Eagles' offensive coordinator. Wentz has never been paired with Reich since, and the former 2016 first-round pick has gone from up-and-coming to bust in very short order. Reich may have the HUMINT to get Wentz back to MVP form.
4. Houston keeps losing ground in the AFC South offseason arms race
Even if Watson didn't like it, adding Nick Caserio from the New England Patriots was a solid general manager hire. However, the Texans' hiring of David Culley as coach isn't as compelling amid the backdrop of Watson requesting a trade to leave the franchise. Then, defensive end J.J. Watt is released, leaving a huge gap in leadership and production on the defense. The rest of the division keeps retooling and reloading while the Texans are stuck in neutral.
