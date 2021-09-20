4 ways the Broncos can replace LB Josey Jewell

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell is expected to miss the rest of the 2021 season after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 2, according to a report from NFL Network. Here’s a quick look at four ways Denver can replace Jewell on defense for the 15 remaining games.

Sign a free agent LB

Denver could turn to one of the free agents on the street, such as Austin Calitro, who played with them last season. At this point in the year, the Broncos won't be able to land any big-name linebackers via free agency.

Trade for a LB

Whether it's simply to add more depth or to bring in a potential starter, the Broncos will likely call teams to gauge the possibility of making a trade. The Tennessee Titans, for example, might be willing to part ways with Rashaan Evans given how deep they are at linebacker.

Sign a LB off another team’s practice squad

Denver might consider signing a linebacker off another team's practice squad, such as Micah Kiser of the Los Angeles Rams (he started nine games last season). The Broncos also have Curtis Robinson available on their own practice squad.

Stick with their in-house candidates

Justin Strnad is in line to start in the place of Jewell with third-round rookie Baron Browning and veteran Jonas Griffith providing depth behind him. The Broncos might feel confident enough in those three linebackers without having to bring in an outside candidate.

