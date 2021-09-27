4 ways the Broncos can replace injured WR KJ Hamler

After losing KJ Hamler (torn ACL), the Denver Broncos will need to add more depth at wide receiver this week. Here’s a quick look at four different ways the Broncos can address the situation.

Sign a free agent WR

Josh Gordon is the most notable receiver available, but Gordon (6-3, 225 pounds) is similar in size and playing style to Courtland Sutton (6-3, 216 pounds) and Tim Patrick (6-4, 212 pounds). If the Broncos are looking for a similar speedy threat like Hamler (5-9, 178 pounds), someone like John Brown (5-11, 178 pounds) or De'Anthony Thomas (5-9, 176 pounds) might make more sense. Brown does have sickle cell trait, though, and that might be a factor given that Denver plays at high elevation. Update: Gordon is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trade for a WR

Andy Isabella is buried on the Cardinals' depth chart, similar to James Washington's situation with the Steelers, Rashard Higgins' role with the Browns and Scotty Miller's involvement with the Buccaneers. Denver might be wise to make some calls to teams who are deep at WR to gauge the trade market.

Sign a WR off another team's practice squad

The Broncos could poach a wide receiver off another team's practice squad. The candidates might include Cody White (Pittsburgh), Ja'Marcus Bradley or Davion Davis (Cleveland) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Green Bay). Adding a practice squad receiver might be more realistic than making a trade.

Promote an in-house practice squad WR

The Broncos have four receivers on their own practice squad: Tyrie Cleveland, Seth Williams, De’Mornay Pierson-El and Rico Gafford. It seems safe to assume one of those WRs will be a strong candidate to get promoted to the 53-man roster after Hamler is placed on injured reserve. Denver could begin making moves as early as Tuesday.

