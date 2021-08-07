4 to Watch: Virginia's Keyshawn Davis and Torrez Jr. Hope to End US Boxing Medal Drought originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The final day of the Tokyo Olympics will answer many burning questions: Can Team USA pull ahead in the gold medal count? Will a medal brought in boxing come to an end?

The Tokyo Olympics anticipation isn’t over until the closing ceremony is done — and you can watch the ceremony at 7 a.m. ET Peacock or stream live here.

For a complete rundown of the day’s events in Tokyo, visit the streaming schedule page for NBCOlympics.com. Watch every event live there or on the NBC Sports App, and catch the highlights in primetime on NBC.

Here’s what to watch at the Tokyo Olympics.

Keyshawn Davis looks to become the first U.S. boxer to win gold since 2004.

Davis, Torrez Jr. hope to end United States’ Olympic boxing drought on Sunday

No American man has won Olympic gold in boxing since Andre Ward in 2004. On the last day of the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team USA will have two fighters attempt to end the drought. Virginia’s Keyshawn Davis, fighting in the lightweight division, will compete for gold after defeating Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in the semifinals.

Davis is a professional fighter with a 3-0 boxing record. He also won the silver medal in the 2019 World Championships and the 2019 Pan American Games. Davis will have to defeat Cuban Andy Cruz, the 2019 world champion, if he hopes to claim Olympic gold.

Richard Torrez will also have a chance to capture a boxing gold medal for Team USA. Torrez, fighting in the super heavyweight division, earned his shot at gold by defeating Kazakhstan’s Kamshybek Kunkabayev in the semifinals. Torrez will have to defeat Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov in order to become Olympic champion.

Watch both bouts on CNBC beginning at 1:15 a.m. ET or stream here.

Team USA aims for seventh consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball

Team USA will compete for their seventh-consecutive gold medal in women’s basketball at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC on Saturday. The U.S. women’s basketball team has not lost an Olympic game since 1992.

After beating Serbia in the semifinals, the U.S. will face Japan in the gold medal game. Japan overcame France to make the finals and previously faced the U.S. in pool play earlier in the Games. While the final score was 86-69, the Japanese squad put up a fight against the U.S. and likely will again with a gold medal on the line.

Watch at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC or stream here.

U.S. women’s volleyball team looks for historic win against Brazil

Team USA will be vying for its first-ever gold medal in women’s volleyball when they face Brazil at 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. The U.S. women knocked off Serbia to advance to the finals, while Brazil beat South Korea to advance. The Brazilians are looking to top the podium once again after an early quarterfinal exit in 2016. They won gold in both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This is the third time in the past four Olympics that the U.S. and Brazil will meet for the title. The U.S. women easily dispatched Serbia, who eliminated them in the 2016 Olympic semifinals. They will get yet another chance at revenge on the court on Sunday against Brazil. Watch at 12:30 a.m ET on USA or stream here.

Tokyo Olympics conclude with 2021 Closing Ceremony

All things must end and the Tokyo Olympics is no different. The two-week global competition, which was played under unprecedented circumstances and limitations due the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to its natural conclusion on Sunday evening in Japan.

The Tokyo Olympics saw American swimmers Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel dominate in the water, as well as gymnasts Suni Lee and Mykayla Skinner step up to the mat for Simone Biles. And that was just the first week.

During the second week in Tokyo, the United States was equally busy — collecting gold medals in men’s basketball, water polo, golf and the women’s 800m race. As of Saturday morning, Team USA was over the 100-medal threshold for Tokyo — the most medals of any nation competing at this year’s Summer Games — and sat just four gold medals behind China.

Watch the Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony at 7 a.m. ET Peacock or stream live here.