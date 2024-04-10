4 Vols bash Bulldogs in midweek meeting, 20-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball launched a pair of home runs – and turned in its second-highest run total of the season – in a 20-2 victory over Alabama A&M on Tuesday night.

The Big Orange scored the game’s first seven runs, before the visitors put a pair on the board in the fourth inning. However, 13 runs over the next three frames brought the game to an end after seven innings.

Twelve different UT batters accounted for just one hit each in the win, yet four of them managed 3 RBI. Cameron Bates and Johnson City native, Colby Backus, did the majority of their damage via the long ball.

Ariel Antigua and reigning Co-SEC Player of the Week, Christian Moore, earned theirs on bases-clearing doubles.

Seven pitchers each pitched exactly one inning for UT, with JJ Garcia earning his first win of the season. He struck out a pair of batters without surrendering a hit in the second inning.

Tennessee (27-6, 7-5 SEC) remains at home to host LSU this weekend. First pitch on Friday is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

