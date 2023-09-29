4 Vikings players to watch in week 4 vs. Panthers

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina. The last time these two teams met was in 2021 when the Vikings beat the Panthers in overtime 34-28 on a K.J. Osborn deep crosser touchdown in overtime.

Sunday’s game will look a little bit different. Both teams are sitting at 0-3 and on the verge of seeing their seasons metaphorically end before they have really begun. The Panthers are without their first-round pick in 2024 due to trading up for the first overall pick this April to select quarterback Bryce Young and the Vikings are hoping to find that player.

This Sunday, keep your eyes on these four Vikings players, as they all have something to prove after three games.

Managing Editor Tyler Forness: QB Kirk Cousins

I’ve been hearing it all week. Kirk Cousins is not the problem for this team. Sure that may be the case, but he also hasn’t been the solution.

Despite his overall solid play which has him leading the NFL in multiple passing categories, Cousins has turned the ball over five times and has struggled with being decisive. There are too many times when there were plays left on the field, including points because of the lack of confident decision-making.

This offense can be eons better than it has been and it starts with Cousins being a more confident decision maker.

Columnist Judd Zulgad: TE T.J. Hockenson

The tight end had eight receptions for 78 yards in the Vikings’ 28-24 loss to the Chargers last Sunday, but he also had a key fumble on Minnesota’s first drive at the L.A. 17-yard line and failed to catch a potential game-winning pass from Kirk Cousins that was tipped and intercepted with 7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Hockenson is among the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL – a contract he signed just before the season – and is one of Cousins’ favorite targets. The Vikings, who have had issues with fumbles in starting 0-3, expect more from Hockenson than what they got on Sunday and this game gives him a chance to rebound.

Columnist Kevin Fielder: RB Alexander Mattison

With the acquisition of Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams, Alexander Mattison’s time as the starting running back might be nearing an end, so he’ll need to prove something to keep the job. Carolina’s run game sits middle of the pack, as the Panthers have allowed 4.5 yards per carry to start the season.

The Vikings have struggled with offensive line injuries, which certainly impacts Mattison’s ability, but center Garrett Bradbury appears to be close to returning. Regardless of Bradbury’s availability, the Vikings need a more complete offense, and can’t continue to rely on Kirk Cousins to carry the load. The easiest way to do so is by finding a run game, and, as of now, that likely falls on the shoulders of Mattison.

Columnist Saivion Mixson: RT Brian O'Neill

According to ESPN Analytics, Brian Burns is 14th in the league in pass rush win rate (24%). For comparison, Nick Bosa is 15th with 22%. On the other side of the equation, Brian O’Neill is fourth among offensive tackles with a 95% pass block win rate. The battle between these two heavyweights will be crucial in deciding how long Kirk Cousins stays upright and how successful this Vikings offense can be.

When Kirk has a clean pocket, the playbook opens up and Kevin O’Connell can start moving the ball vertically down the field. However, with a consistently muddy pocket, Cousins is forced to his check down quicker and more often than anyone would like.

