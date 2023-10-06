4 Vikings players to watch in Week 5 vs. Chiefs

The Minnesota Vikings are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal game for the purple and gold.

After a 1-3 start, the underlying metrics have this team better than their record, which is the direct opposite of what the Vikings were last season.

The game looks interesting on paper, as the Vikings are currently 5.5-point underdogs at home, but the Vikings have found a way to make it interesting when they are underdogs.

The game will be nationally televised at 3:25 pm central time on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

As we look forward to the game on Sunday, here are four Vikings players to watch.

Managing Editor Tyler Forness: WR Jordan Addison

After scoring in each of the first two games of his young career, Jordan Addison was shut out against the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings didn’t pass much during that game, as Kirk Cousins only threw it 20 times (19 attempts). The only pass that went to Addison was one that didn’t count, as he drew defensive pass interference on the play.

It’s relatively normal for a third wide receiver to not record a single stat during a game, but it’s also not normal for the Vikings to attempt less than 30, let alone 20 passes in a game. Against a Chiefs defense that will be aggressive and focusing on Justin Jefferson, Addison could be primed for a big game.

Columnist Judd Zulgad: QB Kirk Cousins

The quarterback posted some of the best statistics in the NFL in the Vikings’ first three games, all losses, but was only 12-of-19 for 139 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday’s victory at Carolina. The Vikings’ defense and run game played big roles in bailing out Cousins, who threw a Pick Six on the opening possession of the game. Asking the defense to do that against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs isn’t likely to work again. The Vikings need Cousins to turn back into the QB who tied an NFL record last season by leading eight fourth-quarterback comebacks.

Columnist Saivion Mixson: S Harrison Smith

When Harrison Smith restructured his contract in March, he admitted that one of the key reasons was the hire of Brian Flores. Last week, we found out why. Smith was utilized in a variety of ways against the Panthers. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young could not escape the 12-year veteran to the tune of three sacks, including a sack-fumble that led to a D.J. Wonnum scoop-and-score.

There isn’t a rookie coming in this week. This week is the cream of the crop as far as quarterback play is concerned. To compete with the unique playstyle of Patrick Mahomes and this Kansas City Chiefs offense, Smith will probably be utilized similarly to last week. Whether blitzing from the line of scrimmage or robbing the middle of the field, expect to see the future hall-of-famer all over the field to attempt to cause confusion for Mahomes.

Columnist Chris Spooner: RB Cam Akers

The acquisition of running back Cam Akers from the Los Angeles Rams has seemingly paid early dividends for the Vikings. In limited action Sunday, Akers was significantly productive, giving the Vikings 40 yards on the ground in just five carries, and adding 11 yards on two receptions. While the box score stats may seem pedestrian, Akers’ presence seems to have bolstered the entire running game for the Vikings. Alexander Mattison had his best game of the season, accounting for 95 yards and a 5.6 yards per carry average. The offensive line seemed to play much better, too, opening up holes for the duo of talented running backs that simply weren’t there the first three weeks of the season.

Whether it’s simply coincidence or Akers’ presence has lit a fire under everyone remains to be seen. While the passing game is always going to be the driving force of this Vikings offense, if Akers can spur on a legitimate rushing threat, this can be an even more potent offense. They’re going to need it on Sunday as they square off against the Chiefs, and they’re going to need it throughout the season if they want to recover from the 0-3 start. It will be interesting to see if, and how, Akers’ role in this offense progresses against the Chiefs and throughout the remainder of the season.

