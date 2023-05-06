4 Vikings that could lose their starting job in 2023

As the Minnesota Vikings begin their transition, multiple players could see their starting spot in jeopardy.

Although the Vikings were quiet in free agency, they did make a few signings that could push incumbent starters out of their spot on the depth chart. The Vikings also drafted six players, including two players in the secondary.

Ultimately, the Vikings’ depth chart can best be described as uncertain because of multiple open position battles that will take place.

Here are four Minnesota Vikings who could lose their starting spot during the 2023 season.

DT Harrison Phillips

After starting all 17 games last season, Harrison Phillips likely has the inside edge for a starting defensive lineman spot. However, the free-agent signing of Dean Lowry and the NFL Draft selection of Jaquelin Roy could signal his end as a starter.

Even if Phillips isn’t a starter next season, there’s a good chance he can carve a significant amount of playing time. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores has historically rotated his defensive line, and Phillips could find himself as a rotational defensive lineman in some situations.

ILB Jordan Hicks

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t make a move that would immediately signal the end of Jordan Hicks’ time as a starter, but plenty of smaller moves made throughout the off-season might push him out of that spot.

In free agency, the Vikings signed Troy Reeder to a one-year contract; and while the guarantees are low, Reeder has started 25 games over his NFL career. Then, the Vikings signed undrafted free agent linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr., who some thought would be an early Day 3 selection.

It might take some time for Reeder or Pace to find themselves in the starting lineup, but it’s not hard to see a situation where one becomes a starting linebacker.

WR K.J. Osborn

K.J. Osborn will still have a role in the Vikings’ offense, but there’s a real chance he doesn’t start nine games this season.

In free agency, the Vikings signed tight end Josh Oliver to a relatively hefty contract, which could signal a shift to more two tight-end personnel looks. That, combined with the selection of Jordan Addison in the first round, means that the Vikings could only start two wide receivers at a time.

That would move K.J. Osborn to the bench, where he would operate as the Vikings’ third wide receiver. Regardless of Osborn’s designation as a starter, the former Miami Hurricane should still get a good chunk of playing time.

EDGE Za'Darius Smith

Za’Darius Smith faces an uncertain future in Minnesota, and a trade or release may be on the horizon. As a result, Smith losing his starting job feels like a likely reality.

Replacing Smith in the starting lineup would be Marcus Davenport, who the Vikings signed in free agency. Davenport has proven to be a productive pass rusher in the NFL, and his versatility could see him earn a bulk of the snaps on defense.

