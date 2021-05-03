4 Veterans the Cowboys should consider signing following the draft

After months of preperation and projection, just like that, the 2021 NFL draft is over. The Dallas Cowboys, shockingly, made 11 picks and are poised to add an additional 13 undrafted free agents if things go according to plan. That’s quite a haul for a team looking to add talent after a disappointing season.

With the draft now over, the Cowboys shouldn’t stop their pursuit of getting better. There are veteran players still available who can help Dallas in their championship aspirations. The Cowboys didn’t fill all their holes in the draft and even if they did address their positions of need, there are more experienced options out there.

The Cowboys are one of the teams who prefers to wait on signing some veterans until after it doesn’t affect their compensatory pick formula, a period that ends on May 3. While money is tight without working some restructure triggers or release some fringe veterans, expect Dallas to take another look at a few free agents who haven’t yet been signed.

Here are some names that could make a difference with the Cowboys.

Justin Houston

The Cowboys have been aggressive adding veteran pass rushers late in the offseason the last two years. They traded for Robert Quinn in 2019, which worked out well, and brought in Everson Griffen last summer, who was a bust. Houston is still an effective edge rusher, he has 19 sacks in the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, including eight last year. He’s 32 years old, but Houston’s started all 32 games he’s played with the Colts and has had at least eight sacks in each of the past four years. As it looks right now, the Colts don’t appear to be bringing him back. https://twitter.com/mchappell51/status/1388340513166839808?s=20 Houston can still get after the quarterback and the Cowboys still have a need for a third edge rusher, he’d be a perfect fit. Money would be the issue with Houston, how much would Dallas be willing to pay for a skilled veteran pass rusher? The guess is not enough, but they should absolutely inquire because Houston could be a difference maker.

Ryan Kerrigan

The Cowboys don’t have an experienced or good enough third pass rusher after DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. The draft brought help, Dallas didn’t add any edge rushers who would prevent them from looking into Kerrigan. The former Washington Football Team defensive end had 5.5 sacks last season, but that was in limited playing time. Kerrigan got squeezed out by the WFT’s young star-studded defensive line group but he can still play. He’ll be 33-years old when the season starts, but Kerrigan is just two seasons removed from back-to-back 13 sack years. Kerrigan could thrive as a pass rushing specialist with the Cowboys and be an insurance policy in case either Lawrence or Gregory aren’t on the field.

Richard Sherman

Dallas missed out on their top two CB targets in the draft, but they did come back and select two corners to compete for playing time. However, neither Kelvin Joseph nor Nahshon Wright are yet the player Sherman is and the Cowboys could use a solid option opposite Trevon Diggs. He might be coming off an injury plagued season in 2020, but Sherman was an All-Pro player in 2019 and has a history with new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Reuniting Quinn and Sherman would be an ideal situation, with Sherman becoming a leader for a young Cowboys secondary that needs some guidance. As always, the price would be a big issue and Sherman has called out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in the past, so it’s an unlikely match. That doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t inquire because Sherman would be a big help.

Tre Boston

This is a name that seemingly circles back to the Cowboys every off-season, probably because the team always fails to address the position with any seriousness in the offseason. Unfortunately, that was the case again in this draft. Dallas did bring in Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee this off-season, but Neal is likely to play more LB than safety and Kazee is coming off an Achilles tear. The team needs another option and Boston is a good fit. Boston has started all 16 games in his last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and had a career high 95 tackles last year. Dallas needs a safety they can count on and Boston brings experience, won’t break the bank and is productive. This should check all the boxes for the Stephen Jones and the Cowboys. You can chat with or follow ben on twitter @BenGrimaldi

