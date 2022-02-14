4 veteran quarterbacks the Saints should avoid in 2022

Some veteran quarterbacks should be on the move in 2022, either as free agents or as the subjects of trade discussions, but the New Orleans Saints would be wise to avoid going after other teams’ draft busts and journeymen. They’ve got to aim higher than that. They owe it to themselves and their fans to avoid settling.

And the 2022 offseason is full of pitfalls. Here are four quarterbacks the Saints should dodge when the free agent frenzy opens up in March:

Carson Wentz

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts made a big mistake in trading a first round draft pick for Wentz, who played himself out of a job with the Philadelphia Eagles before squandering a 9-6 start on the season to miss the playoffs after Week 18’s stunning road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz just collapsed at midseason and got worse in the final weeks. If his old coach Frank Reich couldn’t get better play out of him, I don’t think anyone can. And any team that trades for Wentz will take on salary cap hits of $28.3 million in 2022, $26.1 million in 2023, and $27.2 million in 2024. The Saints can’t afford to give up draft picks for a quarterback on that kind of salary who has played as poorly as Wentz.

Jimmy Garoppolo

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

There’s actually an argument in favor of trading for Garoppolo. It isn’t a convincing argument or built off of particularly strong logic, but it’s there. He’s competent, and he’s a winner — painting a picture of a quarterback teams can win with, if not because of. For the Saints, he could work as a one-year stopgap while a rookie draft pick is coached up (which is what happened to him this past season after the 49ers drafted Trey Lance), and his contract is affordable with just one year and $24.2 million remaining on it. But Garoppolo is such a limited passer at this point that the Saints could achieve the same results without giving up a draft pick or committing that kind of cap space to him.

Kirk Cousins

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

So this is an example of the view not being worth the climb. Cousins isn’t a bad quarterback. He’s got a live arm and he can maximize his playmakers. But he’s set to count $45 million against the salary cap. The Minnesota Vikings are likely expecting a first round pick in compensation for him. Neither of those prices fit the Saints’ budget. Sure, they could make it work — but doing so would take so many other opportunities and resources off the board that it just isn’t worth it. They should hold onto their draft picks and invest salary cap space towards other upgrades.

Mitchell Trubisky

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

Yeah, Trubisky is headed for free agency again after spending a year as Josh Allen’s backup. And that isn’t enough to sell me on the idea of bringing him in to compete for a job in New Orleans. He was really, really bad as the Chicago Bears starter for too long to consider him in a competition with Taysom Hill, Ian Book, and Blake Bortles (there’s your reminder about which passers the Saints have under contract right now). Trubisky may not be any worse than those three quarterbacks have been before, but I don’t see any reason to believe he’ll be an improvement. The Saints can do better.

Marcus Mariota

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

