4 veteran Colts whose jobs could be in jeopardy in 2023

Competition. A word that from the beginning in his introductory press conference in early 2017, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has preached.

Ballard has always preached adding competition to the roster even if it means putting pressure on the projected starters in the lineup.

“It’s real important, and look, I’ve had it both ways where we’ve had guys make it and some years we don’t… but it’s very important. Look, the undrafted guys are, in my mind, no different than a draft pick. They’re going to get the same opportunity, and if they win the job, then we’ll move on from the other guy. But you can’t preach competition and not live it,” Ballard said all the way back in 2017.

A few weeks out from the Colts’ historic 2023 draft, where the franchise took an eye-popping 12 rookies in the 2023 NFL draft, the most the franchise has made in the modern draft era, there is a ton of newness across the 2023 roster.

Pair the number of picks with the high-end athleticism to boot, and you have a ton of competition at multiple positions across the roster.

With these fresh faces added under a new regime, there will be plenty of competition heading into the season, which means some players could be on the outside looking in when it’s all said and done.

Here are four veteran players currently on the Colts roster whose jobs are in jeopardy following the draft:

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Ever since signing with the Colts in April of 2017, the former basketball player-turned tight end has been one of the longest tenured Colts currently still on the roster.

While the potential has always been there, Alie-Cox’s time with Indianapolis could be labeled as inconsistent at best.

After signing a three-year extension worth up to $18 million in 2022, Alie-Cox would become virtually invisible in the Colts’ offense, posting a meager 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns-the lowest tally since 2019.

With the emergence of Jelani Woods and Kylen Granson of last season, the drafting of Will Mallory, the signing of Pharoah Brown and the return of second-year player Andrew Ogletree, who stood out in training camp last year before tearing his ACL, could Alie-Cox find himself as the odd man out?

On paper, it doesn’t make much sense from the Colts’ perspective to pay your third tight end roughly $6 million per year.

Maybe the Colts and Alie-Cox agree on a pay cut, but don’t be surprised at all if Alie-Cox is not in Indianapolis in 2023—likely via trade if it came down to it.

DE Tyquan Lewis

Not so long ago, things were looking up for Lewis. He was a key and valuable piece to the Colts’ defensive line and looked set to garner a nice pay-day on the horizon.

But two major injuries and two prove-it deals later, this is truly crunch time for Lewis with the Colts.

Combine the injuries with what the Colts did on their defensive line this offseason, you might ask… where does this leave Lewis?

The Colts have made it very clear that they’re not relying on Lewis to be a critical cog in the defensive line.

They went out in free agency and signed pass rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal and brought in defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Maybe he carves out a nice role for himself in this defense, maybe he doesn’t but one thing is clear. This is likely his final chance.

Deon Jackson

I hardly label Jackson as a veteran, being only 25 years old, but this battle for the No. 3 running back position is one I will be monitoring during training camp this year.

After trading Nyheim Hines in the middle of the 2022 season, the Colts had a need for a receiving back going into the offseason.

With the 176th overall pick, the Colts drafted Northwestern running back, Evan Hull to add some versatility in their backfield.

On a bad Northwestern team in 2022, Hull was the lone bright spot.

His 55 receptions lead all running backs in FBS college football and he figures to be another wrinkle in head coach Shane Steichen’s offense.

We’ve seen Steichen use the likes of Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and many others in the past. Hull figures to fill that receiving back role in his offense.

As far as what it means for Jackson, he will have a fight on his hands to retain that third running back role that he held last season.

Jackson can also provide some upside and production in the passing department and will need to show it on full display during training camp and the preseason.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Colts quickly brought in McKenzie during free agency after Parris Campbell signed with the New York Giants. While McKenzie is an intriguing addition considering what was available at the time, his chances of being the starting slot receiver diminished greatly on Day 2 of the draft.

The Colts selected Josh Downs in the third round, and it’s likely the North Carolina product will step right into a starting role out of the slot. He’s a crafty route runner, shifty in the open field and brings with him some extremely reliable hands.

McKenzie will now be fighting for a roster spot with Downs projecting as the starting slot receiver.

