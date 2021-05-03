4 undrafted free agents who could make Chargers 2021 roster

The Chargers added nine new members throughout the course of the weekend in the 2021 NFL draft. Following the event itself, they notched an additional 10 undrafted free agents who will all be fighting for a spot.

Los Angeles has had a great amount of success on bringing in hidden gems that went undrafted, including safety Adrian Phillips, tight end Antonio Gates and running back Austin Ekeler.

With that, here are four that could see their names on the 53-man roster when the 2021 season rolls around.

WR Eli Stove, Auburn

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers met with the former Auburn product on more than one occasion during the pre-draft process, which holds some significance. Behind Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, Stove still managed to be a key contributor for the Tigers offense, finishing with 136 catches for 1,186 yards, and he also rushed for 554 yards on 55 carries. In addition, he returned three kicks for 93 yards in his senior season. While he might not be much of contributor as a pass-catcher at the next level, Stove would be able to make his money as a special teams ace right off the bat, offering the skillset to be a dynamic return specialist and reliable in coverage units. https://twitter.com/wlmcl/status/1143706754544492544?s=20

DT Jared Goldwire, Louisville

Louisville 01

It might have been a bit of a head-scratcher seeing the Chargers come away empty-handed with an interior defensive lineman. While head coach Brandon Staley did say he likes the backups on the roster, he said the team could bring in one or two via undrafted free agency or a veteran signing before the start of the season. One defensive tackle that could make some noise this summer is Goldwire. Goldwire, the 6-foot-6 and 305 pounder, totaled 83 tackles (46 solo), 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 32 career games as a Cardinal. Goldwire is long-armed defensive tackle with powerful upper-body strength who is very stout at the point of attack, playing with solid leverage and showing the ability to maintain his gap against double teams, projecting as a rotational five-technique. https://twitter.com/dlinevids1/status/1330029022533697536?s=20

K Alex Kessman, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, a kicker. The Chargers have steadily been reconstructing the special teams department this offseason. While the main focus has been on the return and coverage departments, the team could be looking to start fresh with a kicker, especially due to the inconsistencies with Michael Badgley last season. Badgley converted just 24 of 33 field goal attempts last season for L.A., with all nine misses coming from beyond 40 yards. On the other hand, Kessman hit a career long and school record 58-yard field goal this past season and converted 12 of 18 kicks of 50 yards or longer in his collegiate career, which is the best rate in NFL history. Kessman will also have to fend off Tristan Vizciano, who was signed earlier this offseason. Given the new coaching staff, Kessman might have the upper hand as they will be eager to start the special teams unit from scratch. https://twitter.com/Steelersdepot/status/1315072987322744833?s=20

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga, Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

You have probably been able to pick up with the special teams theme here, but it really is vital to Los Angeles' success in 2021 and beyond after having one of the worst last season. Ogbongbemiga finished as the second-leading tackler for the Cowboys in 2019 and 2020, making a combined 181 stops. Prior to working his way to the field, he was a special teams standout his freshman and sophomore seasons. Ogbongbemiga, who amassed over 500 special teams snaps in college , would unlikely get snaps at linebacker in the early going, but his range and solid tackling ability would make him a reliable asset on coverage units from Day 1. https://twitter.com/cadewebb/status/907678709229998080?s=20

