4 undrafted free agents who could make Chargers 2023 roster

The Chargers added seven new members throughout the 2023 NFL draft. Following the event, they notched an additional 18 undrafted free agents who will all be fighting for a spot.

Los Angeles has had great success in bringing in hidden gems that went undrafted, including legendary tight end Antonio Gates and running back Austin Ekeler.

With that, here are four UDFAs that could see their names on the 53-man roster when the 2023 season rolls around.

DT Jerrod Clark

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The interior part of the defensive line could require additional depth pieces, with Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia working their way back from their respective season-ending injuries.

Clark was pegged to the Chargers in the later rounds in various mock drafts, but they were able to snag him after going undrafted.

Hulking at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds, Clark is more than just a run-stopping nose tackle. He is explosive and quick for someone his size and generates impressive power to get into the backfield.

Clark would be a boost to the run defense, but he would also be able to bring some juice as a pass rusher.

S AJ Finley

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Alohi Gilman, who played well in 2022, is set to start alongside Derwin James. But aside from them, the rest of the room leaves much to be desired. Last year’s third-round pick JT Woods is being counted on to make a leap after an underwhelming rookie campaign.

Finley could be a solid addition to the group, as his range, instincts and ball skills in coverage are superb. He had eight interceptions at Ole Miss. Additionally, Finley is a good run defender, something the Chargers lacked on the back end of the defense last season.

CB Cameron Brown

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Much like the safety position, cornerback requires additional depth, with J.C. Jackson’s status being unknown, as he is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7. Additionally, Asante Samuel Jr. was good in coverage but a liability against the run.

Brown battled through injuries in each of his last three seasons at Ohio State. But when he was on the field, Brown exemplified a player with good talent at the position. Brown has good size and strength, instincts and the ability to thrive in man or zone coverage. He is also willing in run support.

EDGE Andrew Farmer

The Chargers have a good-looking edge defender group, with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, second-round pick Tuli Tuipolutu and Chris Rumph II. But they can’t bank on Bosa staying healthy after struggling with injuries, including a groin injury that kept him out for most of last season.

Farmer is an athletic freak who ran a blazing 4.72 40-yard dash and leaped a 38-inch vertical. On the field, he can get after the quarterback with speed and power. Farmer recorded 17.5 sacks across his final two campaigns. But he can also make an impact against the run, as evident from an astonishing 25 tackles for losses last season.

