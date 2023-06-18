4 underrated Steelers heading into the 2023 season

Expectations are high for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After rebuilding a huge portion of the roster, hopes are high that this team will return to the playoffs in 2023. There are a lot of players getting pub so far this offseason but here are four underrated guys who are going to be great.

WR Diontae Johnson

There is plenty of hype around all the weapons the Steelers have in the passing attack. And while we are excited to see what guys like Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens can do, there isn’t a better receiver on the team than Diontae Johnson. Johnson is going to be the guy on the team who draws double-digit targets every game.

S Keanu Neal

Don’t be shocked if new safety Keanu Neal doesn’t top Damontae Kazee across the board by the end of the season. Neal might be coming in as a rotational player and third safety, if he stays healthy he will quickly become a key weapon stopping the run.

RB Jaylen Warren

The Steelers spent a first-round pick on Najee Harris and rightfully so. But this season, we expect to see him on the field with Jaylen Warren plenty and Warren’s quickness and skills as a receiver are going to make him a valuable weapon.

LB Cole Holcomb

New inside linebacker Cole Holcomb went through full workouts at minicamp which means his foot is getting healthy and all signs are he will be 100 percent by the start of the year. Inside linebacker is still a weak spot but Holcomb is an underrated athlete and is the one ILB on the roster who could be a three-down player.

