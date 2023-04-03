4 underrated needs for Chiefs in 2023 NFL draft

Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach has some work to do in the 2023 NFL draft to help beef up his team after their Super Bowl LVII run.

Many have become hyper-fixated on some of the most obvious needs such as wide receiver and edge rusher, which are undoubtedly important. There are also some quieter roster needs for the 2023 NFL season and beyond that could prove instrumental to the team’s success.

Below we take a look at four of the more underrated roster needs for the Chiefs ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

Return specialist

If each of Isiah Pacheco, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney is going to be asked to take on bigger roles on offense in 2023, the Chiefs will likely dial back each of their roles on special teams. By season’s end, this trio was the team’s depth chart at the return specialist positions with Justin Watson playing the emergency role at punt and kick returner. Before you dismiss the importance of special teams, remember just how vital punt returns were in the AFC title game and Super Bowl LVII.

Some options that the Chiefs could seek to grab during the 2023 NFL draft include the following:

TCU WR Derius Davis

UAB CB Starling Thomas V

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio

Louisiana CB Eric Garror

K-State RB Deuce Vaughn

Liberty WR Demario Douglas

Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson

Washburn WR J.J. Letcher Jr.

Defensive tackle

The Chiefs have six defensive tackles under contract for 2023 so far, but how many do they have under contract beyond then? Absent an extension of Chris Jones, the team doesn’t have a single defensive tackle under contract past the 2023 NFL season. There is a long-term need to draft some talent for this position group to help lower the cost of the position group as a whole.

Some options that the Chiefs could seek to grab during the 2023 NFL draft include the following:

Florida DT Gervon Dexter

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

Texas DT Keondre Coburn

South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens

Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner

Alabama DT D.J. Dale

Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin

Florida State DT Robert Cooper

Running back

The running back position has become quite devalued over the years, not just in the eyes of teams, but also in the eyes of fans. Anytime you bring up the fact that a team might need a running back, you’re inviting critics. From a sheer numbers standpoint, the Chiefs need more running backs. They currently only have three under contract for the 2023 NFL season (and no fullback either). Isiah Pacheco can’t do it all on his own and investing in a compliment in the draft would be a smart move.

Some options that the Chiefs could seek to grab during the 2023 NFL draft include the following:

Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

Texas RB Roschon Johnson

Ole Miss RB Zach Evans

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay

Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim

TCU RB Kendre Miller

USC RB Travis Dye

Tight end

You might look at the Chiefs’ tight end room and wonder, “Do they really need to make an addition here?” The team is returning every player who spent time on the 53-man roster last season, plus a pair of talented practice squad players. In what is considered a historically deep tight end draft, it still might be wise to make an addition. Last season, for instance, the team dealt with injuries to both Blake Bell and Jody Fortson during the course of the year. Keep that depth fresh and replenished as you never know when an injury will strike.

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker

Old Dominion TE Zach Kuntz

Penn State TE Brenton Strange

Purdue TE Payne Durham

Miami TE Will Mallory

Cincinnati TE Leonard Taylor

NDSU TE Noah Gindorff

Michigan State TE Daniel Barker

