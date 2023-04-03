4 underrated needs for Chiefs in 2023 NFL draft
Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach has some work to do in the 2023 NFL draft to help beef up his team after their Super Bowl LVII run.
Many have become hyper-fixated on some of the most obvious needs such as wide receiver and edge rusher, which are undoubtedly important. There are also some quieter roster needs for the 2023 NFL season and beyond that could prove instrumental to the team’s success.
Below we take a look at four of the more underrated roster needs for the Chiefs ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:
Return specialist
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
If each of Isiah Pacheco, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney is going to be asked to take on bigger roles on offense in 2023, the Chiefs will likely dial back each of their roles on special teams. By season’s end, this trio was the team’s depth chart at the return specialist positions with Justin Watson playing the emergency role at punt and kick returner. Before you dismiss the importance of special teams, remember just how vital punt returns were in the AFC title game and Super Bowl LVII.
Some options that the Chiefs could seek to grab during the 2023 NFL draft include the following:
TCU WR Derius Davis
UAB CB Starling Thomas V
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
Fresno State WR Nikko Remigio
Louisiana CB Eric Garror
K-State RB Deuce Vaughn
Liberty WR Demario Douglas
Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson
Washburn WR J.J. Letcher Jr.
Defensive tackle
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Chiefs have six defensive tackles under contract for 2023 so far, but how many do they have under contract beyond then? Absent an extension of Chris Jones, the team doesn’t have a single defensive tackle under contract past the 2023 NFL season. There is a long-term need to draft some talent for this position group to help lower the cost of the position group as a whole.
Some options that the Chiefs could seek to grab during the 2023 NFL draft include the following:
Florida DT Gervon Dexter
Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton
Texas DT Keondre Coburn
South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens
Wake Forest DT Kobie Turner
Alabama DT D.J. Dale
Western Kentucky DT Brodric Martin
Florida State DT Robert Cooper
Running back
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The running back position has become quite devalued over the years, not just in the eyes of teams, but also in the eyes of fans. Anytime you bring up the fact that a team might need a running back, you’re inviting critics. From a sheer numbers standpoint, the Chiefs need more running backs. They currently only have three under contract for the 2023 NFL season (and no fullback either). Isiah Pacheco can’t do it all on his own and investing in a compliment in the draft would be a smart move.
Some options that the Chiefs could seek to grab during the 2023 NFL draft include the following:
Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby
Texas RB Roschon Johnson
Ole Miss RB Zach Evans
UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet
Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay
Minnesota RB Mohamed Ibrahim
TCU RB Kendre Miller
USC RB Travis Dye
Tight end
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
You might look at the Chiefs’ tight end room and wonder, “Do they really need to make an addition here?” The team is returning every player who spent time on the 53-man roster last season, plus a pair of talented practice squad players. In what is considered a historically deep tight end draft, it still might be wise to make an addition. Last season, for instance, the team dealt with injuries to both Blake Bell and Jody Fortson during the course of the year. Keep that depth fresh and replenished as you never know when an injury will strike.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker
Old Dominion TE Zach Kuntz
Penn State TE Brenton Strange
Purdue TE Payne Durham
Miami TE Will Mallory
Cincinnati TE Leonard Taylor
NDSU TE Noah Gindorff
Michigan State TE Daniel Barker