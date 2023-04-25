4 underrated needs for the Bills at the 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills need a linebacker at the 2023 NFL draft.

No, really? Of course the team does after the departure of ex-starter Tremaine Edmunds during free agency.

But others areas the team might target are below the surface, harder to see.

With that, here are four underrated needs for the Bills at the 2023 NFL draft:

Long-term safety

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jordan Battle (9) Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poyer re-signed in Buffalo. The Bills have their starting duo with Micah Hyde. No reason to worry, right?

Well… not exactly. Even though Poyer signed a two-year deal, he can be moved on after 2023–Hyde is also entering the final year of his current contract. Both could reasonably re-sign again in 2024, but not long after, a solution for the future needs to be found.

The Bills recognize this as well. They’ve met with multiple safety prospects ahead of the draft, including Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Florida State’s Jammie Robinson.

A second tight end

Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Dawson Knox has signed an extension in Buffalo already, the Bills have shown a desire to want more than one tight end they can lean on. A year ago, OJ Howard was supposed to provide that 1-2 punch, but he was eventually cut in training camp.

Could a new No. 2 option come via the draft? It’s possible. Prospects who have had pre-draft visits in Buffalo include Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker.

Defensive tackle beyond 2023

Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Bills are pretty well stacked at defensive tackle heading into 2023. Once next season ends, it’s almost alarming how many of their defensive tackles are set to be free agents.

That list includes Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, Brandin Bryant, Eli Ankou, and Jordan Phillips. Don’t be surprised if a long-term option is added at the draft.

Backup QB

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (USAT)

This might be an under-underrated need for the Bills. Maybe even the undrafted rookie signee type. But Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley are not only going to be free agents in 2024, they don’t play a style of play anything like Josh Allen. If the Bills can, they might want to take a swing on someone more mobile in the later rounds or after the draft.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire