4 under-the-radar WRs the Panthers could still sign

Even before they shipped off DJ Moore in their trade for 2023’s No. 1 overall pick, the Carolina Panthers had to have been in the market for some wide receivers.

And that seems to be the case, as they—in some degree or another—have been linked to a few of the market’s top names. Heck, they just signed one in Adam Thielen.

Nonetheless, there’s still more work to be done at the position and, obviously, the possibility that they’ll miss out on the likes of Mecole Hardman, DJ Chark and Odell Beckham Jr. So, if they do, here are four under-the-radar free agents they could still turn to.

Zach Pascal

Pascal got his first real NFL shot during Frank Reich’s first year as a head coach. That came back in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts, when the undrafted free agent from the spring prior posted 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns over 16 games.

After three more years alongside Reich in Indy—where he finished with 1,888 yards and 15 scores over four seasons—Pascal suited up for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The 6-foot-2, 214-pounder can serve as a multi-purpose slot receiver—one who can separate downfield and certainly isn’t afraid to block.

Brandon Powell

From one connection to another, Powell may have an in with new Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown—whom he’s spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles with. The speedy 5-foot-8 wideout also has what the Panthers are reportedly looking for.

So if they can’t lure in Hardman, Carolina could get their blazing vertical threat in the speedy Powell.

Marquise Goodwin

Speaking of speed, here’s a man who specializes in that department.

Goodwin—who runs like a track star since he’s actually a track star—has made his living in the NFL as a looming deep threat. The 32-year-old has averaged a lengthy 16.2 yards per reception over his nine-year career and showed he still has the burners this past season in Seattle.

Trent Sherfield

We got one more home run hitter for you, albeit a really under-the-radar name.

Sherfield hasn’t made many waves in the grand scheme of things, totaling just 844 yards and four touchdowns over five seasons. But if you ask any Miami Dolphins fan, he’s a guy who’s made quite an impression in South Beach.

The 6-foot-1, 219-pounder is a potent presence from the slot. He can create space with and without the ball and could make a wider imprint if given the opportunities.

