transitional tops

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Now that summer is slowly starting to wind down, many people are looking for tops that can transition from summer to fall. The weather may start getting cooler within the next few weeks, so it’s important to stock up on all your late summer/early fall options while you can.

Right now, there are hundreds of markdowns at Nordstrom for expensive-looking tops that are all less than $50. These are shirts that you can put with anything in your closet — jeans, slacks, shorts and more. If you’ve got a date night, there’s a top for that. Running errands? Yep, an option for you is down below.

Need some inspiration to get you started? Here are a few transitional tops to get you going.

This wrap shirt gives a bit of pizzazz with a cropped look and surplice V-neck detailing.

These shirts come in 10 different color variations up to a size XXL. Seriously, you can pair this with anything in your closet!

Credit: Nordstrom

This satin shirt gives the appearance of silk and is the easiest way to dress up any outfit in your wardrobe.

Credit: Nordstrom

This long-sleeve tee is available in three different colors and is a timeless staple for your wardrobe.

The post 4 transitional tops under $50 at Nordstrom that you need right now appeared first on In The Know.