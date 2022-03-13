4 trade targets for Ravens ahead of 2022 free agency

The Baltimore Ravens will have plenty of opportunities to improve their roster over the course of the 2022 offseason. They can opt to do most of their heavy lifting by signing free agents, or they could use all 10 of their 2022 draft picks to pick up great players on deals that won’t eat away at the salary cap. However, there’s one more avenue that the team could explore.

Baltimore has made multiple high-profile trades over the last few seasons that include moves for cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. They could look to make a splash on the trade market this offseason, something that has been an extremely popular way of doing things for the rest of the NFL over the last few days.

Below we look at four trade targets for the Ravens as 2022 free agency approaches.

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

The Browns acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round selections. The situation between Cleveland and Landry has been one to monitor over the past few weeks, and have given the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.

Landry is very accomplished and would add another weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson to throw to. He is an extreme competitor, and can be used in a multitude of ways. The receiver is in the last year of his contract and slated to have a base salary of $14.3 million in 2022.

OT La'el Collins, Dallas Cowboys

With the Cowboys recently trading Cooper to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks, it’s clear that they’re trying to shed salary. It has now come out that they’ve given permission to Collins to seek a trade.

Collins is a quality right tackle who can also play multiple other positions along the offensive line. He’s slated to have base salaries of $10 million in each of the next three seasons, a very affordable price for his level of play and versatility. He also might not cost as much from a draft capital perspective as some might think.

DL Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Cox has been one of the most dominant interior defensive lineman in the NFL for many years now, accumulating 58 sacks over the course of his 10-year career. However. it’s been reported that there is potentially some interest throughout the league in trading for the veteran.

Baltimore could be looking at a massive overhaul of their defensive line, and trading for Cox would be a huge move. Due to various restructures the veteran is only slated to have a $1.2 million base salary in 2022, but would carry a $40 million dead cap hit for Philadelphia if it’s designated as a pre-June 1st move.

DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Hunter would provide a boost for any NFL team’s front seven, as he’s accumulated 60.5 sacks during his seven-year career. The Vikings have reportedly received multiple calls inquiring about Hunter, so he could be on the move.

The Ravens’ edge rusher room has multiple players hitting the free agent market, as well as a few coming off of season-ending injuries. Hunter would be a great addition for Baltimore, and is slated to have base salaries of $1.2 million in 2022 and $4.9 million in 2023.

