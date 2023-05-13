4 toughest games on the Steelers 2023 schedule

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2023 schedule and now that we’ve had some time to look it over, here are the four toughest games on the schedule.

Week 1 vs San Francisco 49ers

It is great the Steelers get to open the season at home but with so many new pieces on both sides of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers will be a battle. This is especially true for what will be a partially new offensive line against a mauling 49ers front.

Week 7 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 @ Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are easily the best team in the AFC and playing them on the road is going to be a huge ask of a young Steelers team. At this point in the season, there is going to be plenty to play for not just for Pittsburgh but Cincinnati as well.

Week 15 @ Indianapolis Colts

Thankfully the Colts aren’t a great team but a road trip to Indianapolis straight off of a Thursday night game is the absolute definition of a trap game. Especially against a team that can run the football like the Colts can.

Week 17 @ Seattle Seahawks

Late season, a long road trip and a week ahead of a road game ahead against the Baltimore Ravens is a terrifying combination. If the Steelers are still in the playoff hunt at this point in the season, this game sets them up to look ahead and slip up.

