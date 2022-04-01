4 top wide receivers Jets could still trade for

Joe Douglas has been on a mission to surround Zach Wilson with as many weapons as possible.

The Jets inked Corey Davis, who was fresh off a career year with the Titans, to a three-year deal last offseason before landing Wilson with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft. New York then selected Elijah Moore in the second round, giving its new quarterback two playmakers to work with before he took a snap with the team.

Douglas’ pursuit of help for Wilson has extended into this offseason. He did everything in his power to land Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Chiefs, only to watch the four-time All-Pro decide to take his talents to South Beach instead of the Big Apple after the Dolphins dived into the equation with a late trade offer.

The Jets’ pursuit of Hill was an indication that Douglas prefers trading for a top veteran wideout to counting on a draft pick to pan out. New York is still very much in play to take a receiver or two in this year’s draft, but it is apparent that Douglas has his eyes on securing a proven commodity for Wilson to have at his disposal.

Here are four Douglas and the Jets could potentially push to trade for as the offseason progresses.

A.J. Brown

Syndication: The Tennessean

Brown battled through injuries to catch 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 2021. The Ole Miss product is one of the best young outside receivers in the NFL and is close with Elijah Moore — which makes him an ideal fit with the Jets in a multitude of ways.

Would the Titans be willing to move on from Brown as they continue their pursuit of competing atop the AFC? There’s no suggestion he is available on the trade market, but Douglas has more than enough draft capital at his disposal to blow Tennessee away with an offer.

Deebo Samuel

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers would be crazy to trade Samuel based solely on the way he carried the team at the end of the regular season and throughout the playoffs. However, Samuel is going to command a high price tag and will likely be difficult to re-sign once his rookie contract expires. That leaves the door cracked slightly open for a team like the Jets to swoop in and make an offer John Lynch cannot refuse.

Much like Brown, there has been no indication that Samuel is available for the taking on the trade market. New York runs an offense similar to San Francisco’s and can put Samuel in a position to succeed, though. Douglas would have to pony up to even have a chance of making a deal happen. Samuel is worth all of the draft capital it would require to land him.

DK Metcalf

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Seahawks are in a transitional phase after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos and releasing a future Hall of Fame linebacker in Bobby Wagner. John Schneider said earlier this week that it is Seattle’s intent to extend Metcalf and retain him as a building block for its rebuild, but Douglas has swung a sweet deal with the Seahawks’ general manager before.

Seattle isn’t actively shopping Metcalf, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he is traded at the right price. The Jets are one of the few teams that have the draft capital to blow Schneider away and facilitate a deal.

Tyler Lockett

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lockett isn’t a sure-fire No. 1 wide receiver at this point in his career. He is still very much a high-impact playmaker, though, and that is exactly what the Jets are in the market for. The question surrounding Lockett is whether he can produce at a high clip without Russell Wilson under center. It might be worth New York’s while to find out. Phoning Schneider and seeing what it would take to bring Lockett to the Big Apple wouldn’t be a bad idea by any stretch.

