4 of top 5 picks in 2023 NFL draft remain unsigned

NFL training camps are set to kick off in around four weeks and four of the top five picks in the 2023 NFL draft remain unsigned.

The only player selected in the top five who has signed is Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. Anderson signed a four-year contract with a total value of $35.2 million, $12.6 million of which is guaranteed and it does include a club option for a fifth year.

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers remains unsigned and his contract will be the domino that sets up the deals for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson.

Not so much in terms of total value because that amount is largely slotted but this will be all about how much guaranteed money Young gets will dictate the other two top quarterbacks and their guarantees. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, selected No. 5 overall also remains unsigned. Witherspoon was the second defensive player take in the draft.

