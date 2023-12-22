4 of the top 15 transfer quarterbacks of all-time per 247Sports have Oklahoma ties

The Oklahoma Sooners historically have had a lot of success in the transfer portal. Especially, at the quarterback position.

Whether it was landing Heisman winners like Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray or a Heisman runner-up in Jalen Hurts. The Sooners have arguably done better than anyone.

But they’ve also had one major loss to the portal too. 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams started at Oklahoma before following his head coach to play for the USC Trojans. Overall, the Sooners have had a lot more success than failures in the transfer portal at the quarterback position.

Where do all of those quarterbacks stand when it comes to an all-time ranking of transfer quarterbacks? Thankfully, Brad Crawford with 247Sports put together a list.

Jalen Hurts

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts transferred into Oklahoma from the Alabama Crimson Tide back for the 2019 season. He comes in at No. 8 on the list.

After starring with the Crimson Tide including SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors in 2016, Jalen Hurts eventually bolted for Oklahoma ahead of his final season after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. At Oklahoma, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns to headline his Heisman finalist season after he finished second to Joe Burrow in final voting. His Sooners won the Big 12 and lost to LSU in the Playoff semifinals. He holds a dear place in the hearts of both Alabama and Oklahoma fans and not many transfers can say that about the two teams they played for as a collegian. – Crawford

His pro success has even led to some arguments between Sooner and Tide fans over who should get the credit.

Caleb Williams

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This one will always make Oklahoma fans wonder, “What if?” Williams comes in at No. 5 on the list. He spent one year in Norman and you could tell he was going to be special. But understandably so, he followed the coach that recruited him and he so desperately wanted to play for.

Caleb Williams won the Heisman last fall, the latest signal-caller to do so under Lincoln Riley’s guidance. Over two seasons at USC, Williams threw 72 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions. From the pocket, Williams can do a little bit of everything — throwing from different arm slots, varying velocity with pinpoint precision, uncorking one to the second level to a wideout approaching the sideline. There’s not a throw the probable No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft can’t make from anywhere on the field. – Crawford

I never understand the discord for Williams. He came to OU because of Lincoln Riley, of course, he was going to follow him. I respect him for playing in the bowl game and not dipping early, unlike his coach. While it was tough watching him win the Heisman in another jersey, we’ll always have that magical day in the Cotton Bowl.

Kyler Murray

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Murray is next up on the list at No. 4. I will die on this hill. Murray is the most talented quarterback in Oklahoma history and his one season as the starter was the best in program history. Mayfield is the best quarterback ever at OU because of what he did in his career but Murray was the more talented player and that 2018 season was just special.

Kyler Murray was a dynamite playmaker at Oklahoma in his only season as a starting quarterback with 42 touchdown passes, 12 scores on the ground and more than 5,400 yards of total offense. Murray’s flick-of-the-wrist arm strength was a calling card in Lincoln Riley’s passing attack with the Sooners. That spectacular season led to a No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. – Crawford

Murray was the perfect example of what a video game-type player looks like. He was that special and that much of a cheat code.

Baker Mayfield

Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images

Mayfield was the first of the transfers to come to Norman and he comes in at No. 3. He had the most historic career and his passion will always make him a fan favorite. Still, he gets the loudest ovation before games when OU shows their “Sooners in the NFL” segment.

Baker Mayfield began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech. But before it was said and done, he had become one of the best college football players of his generation. In Mayfield’s Heisman season of 2017, he led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff where OU faced off against Georgia from the Rose Bowl. And while Mayfield’s college days ended that day, it took double overtime. Georgia outlasted OU, 54-48, which capped an amazing season from the Sooners quarterback. Mayfield completed 70.5% of his passes for 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns. Mayfield later became the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. – Crawford

I don’t think Mayfield gets credit for how much he rejuvenated the program. Oklahoma had grown stale. They were good every year but not a serious title contender. In his three seasons, they went to two College Football Playoffs and won the first three of six straight conference championships putting Oklahoma back on the map.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Jaron on Twitter @JaronSpor.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire