4 Titans players the Colts must game plan for in Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts come off a tough loss to the L.A. Rams in which injuries played a huge factor. While it is still early in the season, Sunday’s matchup seems like a must-win against the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Vrabel’s squad did not impress in their home opener but is coming off of a wild comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Regardless, Tennessee is a very talented team with a multi-faceted offense.

Here are four Titans players the Colts must game plan for in Week 3:

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

If you want to beat the Titans, stopping the reigning rushing champion is priority No. 1. Henry was monumental in the Titans’ comeback last week in Seattle, totaling 182 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Last year, the Colts struggled against Henry allowing 281 rushing yards in two games. It will be up Darius Leonard and Indy’s young linebackers to stop Henry from getting to the second level.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has emerged as one of the best, and most underrated receivers in the league. His size and speed are lethal, and he has the ability to beat coverage down the field. Brown has struggled to start the season with less than 100 receiving yards through two games. It is likely that Ryan Tannehill will look in his direction more as the season progresses.

OLB Harold Landry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

While the Titans' defense is nothing two write home about, they do have some playmakers on that side of the ball. Landry is a solid linebacker and is great in the run game. He is also skilled in rushing the passer as well. Pass protection is something the Colts’ offensive line has struggled with this season, so look for guys like Landry to be a potential issue come Sunday.

WR Julio Jones

George Walker IV/The Tennessean

The arrival of Jones in Tennessee was one of the most intriguing moves made in the off-season. After only recording 29 yards in Week 1, Jones bounced back in week two with 128 yards off six catches. He and Brown are a nightmare for opposing secondaries, especially when that team’s top cornerback has yet to return to practice. The absence of Xavier Rhodes on Sunday could be detrimental to the Colts as they try to avoid going 0-3.

